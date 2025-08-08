Get Ready to Scream: Where to Watch Everything Coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2025

Halloween Horror Nights 2025 is just around the corner. As always, popular horror properties will be coming to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood for the annual event. Which means there is plenty of homework for you to do before Halloween Horror Nights kicks off.

The list of properties coming to this year’s events includes:

The Friday the 13th franchise

franchise Poltergeist

Blumhouse films

The Terrifier franchise

franchise The Wyatt Sicks of WWE

Fallout

Five Nights at Freddy’s

If you’re looking to prepare for Halloween Horror Nights 2025 but don’t know how to watch these movies and shows, I’m here to help. Here is a list of ways you can watch all of the horror properties coming to this year’s event.

Friday the 13th

This is a tricky one to really do your homework for because the house doesn’t seem to be based on any one movie in particular. And of course, the Friday the 13th franchise consists of a whopping 12 movies.

So let’s start with the original. Unfortunately, the original 1980 horror classic Friday the 13th is only streaming on one platform:

You can also rent or buy the movie on:

In fact, all 12 of the Friday the 13th films can be rented on Apple TV. Unfortunately, none of the other films are currently included with any streaming platform subscriptions.

If you would prefer to purchase physical copies of the films, you can find the full 12-movie collection on Amazon.

The Friday the 13th films will be featured at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Poltergeist

Another horror classic returns to Halloween Horror Nights. Guests will return to the infamous house atop a graveyard and encounter restless spirits.

Unfortunately, this classic film is not currently streaming anywhere. It is, however, available to rent or buy on:

Poltergeist will be featured at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Blumhouse Films

And we have another tricky one. The iconic Terror Tram attraction returns for this year’s event and this time it appears it will focus on multiple Blumhouse properties. The attractions description includes “the diabolical M3GAN, The Grabber from beyond the grave from The Black Phone 2, the ruthless killers from The Purge franchise, The Blissfield Butcher from Freaky, The Babyface Killer from Happy Death Day, and many more." So, let’s see where we can watch some of those films.

M3GAN is included with your subscription to:

It can also be rented or bought on:

You can also purchase a physical copy on Amazon.

The Black Phone is included with your subscription to:

It can also be rented or bought on:

You can also purchase a physical copy on Amazon.

The Purge is unfortunately only available to rent or buy on:

You can also purchase a physical copy on Amazon.

Freaky can be watched for free (with ads) on Freevee. It can also be rented or bought on:

You can also purchase a physical copy on Amazon.

Happy Death Day is included with your subscription to:

It can also be rented or bought on:

You can also purchase a physical copy on Amazon.

Blumhouse films will be featured at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Terrifier

This one is a bit easier to manage because the house will only be based on three movies. Okay, there was a tinge of sarcasm there, but it’s still a whole lot fewer than 12 movies.

The first Terrifier film is included with your subscription to:

It can also be watched for free with ads on:

And if you would like to purchase a physical copy of the film, you can do so on Amazon.

As for Terrifier 2, you can stream it on:

It can also be watched for free with ads on:

And if you would like to purchase a physical copy of the film, you can do so on Amazon.

And finally, Terrifier 3 in included with a subscription to:

You can also rent it on:

And if you would like to purchase a physical copy of the film, you can do so on Amazon.

Terrifier will be featured at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood.

The Wyatt Sicks

This is another difficult one. Obviously, you’re not going to watch all of the years of content produced by the WWE on the Wyatt characters. If you want to attempt that, you can stream WWE content on Peacock.

For a quick look at these characters and to see how perfect they are for a Halloween Horror Nights house, check out this video:

And if you would like to (relatively quickly) dive a bit more deeply into these characters and the man who created the foundation for them, check out Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal on Peacock.

The Wyatt Sicks will be featured at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Fallout

Finally, we have an easy one. Fallout is a wildly popular video game franchise that recently became a hit series on Amazon Prime. The house will be based specifically on the new series, which of course, can be watched on Prime Video.

Fallout will be featured at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

And finally, we have another recent hit based on a popular video game. The 2023 film drew a lot of buzz and fans have been wanting to see it at Halloween Horror Nights ever since. This year, we will all get to come face to face with those horrifying killer animatronics.

And if you would like to watch the film before you do that, Five Nights at Freddy’s is included with your subscription to:

You can also rent or buy the film on:

And if you would like to purchase a physical copy of the film, you can do that on Amazon.

Five Nights at Freddy’s will be featured at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, August 29 at Universal Orlando Resort and Thursday, September 4 at Universal Studios Hollywood.