X Marks The Spot as New Signage Is Installed for The Beak and Barrel at Magic Kingdom
One of the new marquees might make you long for a pirate-themed makeover opportunity.
Signage has been installed just ahead of the official debut of the already-hugely popular new Pirates-themed tavern at Walt Disney World, the Beak and Barrel.
What’s Happening:
- Guests visiting the Magic Kingdom may be able to see the new signage installed for the highly-anticipated Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge at the park, The Beak and Barrel.
- Though not officially open yet (set to welcome guests on August 29th), the marquees for the new tavern have been installed, beckoning guests.
- The hanging piece of signage installed calls to the Barrel aspect of the location, with a curved edge similar to a barrel that would hold some pirate’s grog. The outdoor marquee looks like a treasure map, calling guests to the new location.
- Starting on August 29th, 2025 guests can finally visit The Beak and Barrel at the park, bringing Magic Kingdom guests into an adventure inspired by both the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction and the films of the same name.
- The new themed-lounge was originally announced at Destination D23 in 2023, and now, two years later, reservations for the new tavern experience have opened (after a tumultuous few days), allowing guests to book their time to enjoy tropical drinks, small bites, and other enchanting surprises in the new location.
