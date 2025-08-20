The Return of a Fan-Favorite Character as Teased by WDI? Imagine(er) That!
A subtle clue at the end of the tease promises he'll be on your devices before he'll be back in the parks. Or so it would seem.
Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Parks have teased the return of a fan-favorite character from EPCOT’s (or Disney Channel’s, depending on who you ask) past.
What’s Happening:
- A new post shared by Disney Parks and Walt Disney Imagineering tease the return of a favorite character, Tom Morrow 2.0
- Fans may recall that this “mini-matronic" figure hosted a second generation of Innoventions at EPCOT, dubbed the Road to Tomorrow.
- While he may resonate with park fans, he is also widely known and largely missed as the host of Imagineer That! - a short form series that aired on the Disney Channel showcasing behind-the-scenes info of some of the Disney Parks newest (at the time) and most popular attractions.
- The new post teases Tom Morrow 2.0 as a new hire at Walt Disney Imagineering, showcasing his desk that features a lot of references to Imagineering, park characters, newer projects, and even EPCOT’s past. Namely, a Communicore poster (which Innoventions replaced in the 90s) and World of Motion.
- Pausing the video won’t reveal any secrets, but you’ll catch references to the new ships coming in the Disney Cruise Line fleet - the Disney Destiny and the Disney Adventure, a few lunch and meeting appointments (including one with Figment!) and (at first) a mysterious acronym - “WDAML." Likely referring to Walt Disney - A Magical Life at Disneyland, appropriate for Tom Morrow 2.0 since it’s a fellow animatronic figure, this time the first Audio Animatronics representation of Walt Disney himself.
- All of this is leaving fans guessing as to what this can mean, with many hopeful for a return of some kind of Innoventions.
- However, the message closes out with the Walt Disney Imagineering logo, and the YouTube logo.
- That said, it seems that this is a tease for a new webseries, likely throwing back to the original Imagineer That! On Disney Channel.
- The only real question remaining - will Max Casella return as the voice of Tom Morrow 2.0? I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.
- Check out one of the original installments of Imagineer That! Thanks to YouTube and its users below:
