Dining Reservations Soon Opening for Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party
Savor the season with a special dessert buffet with fireworks viewing.
Indulge in the magic of the holiday season at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party with special dining experiences. Get ready to book your spot for a celebratory feast or a sweet-filled dessert party as reservations open on September 3 for Walt Disney World Resort hotel guests.
What’s Happening
- Reservations open on September 3 for Resort hotel guests, and September 8 for all other guests for dining offerings at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.
- Secure a prime viewing spot for the breathtaking Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks while enjoying a delicious array of holiday-themed desserts, a selection of cheeses, a variety of beverages, and other treats.
- Be Our Guest, Cinderella’s Royal Table, and the Plaza Restaurant inside Magic Kingdom will also be open for dining during the party.
- These popular dining experiences will fill up quickly, so be quick to reserve your spot.
- This is a separate experience and requires a valid admission ticket for Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party on the same night, which is not included in the price of the dessert party.
- The dessert party will take place rain or shine, even if the fireworks are canceled due to inclement weather.
- Tickets are currently on sale for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.
- We previously covered dates and details for this year’s event.
- We also attended the 2024 event and posted a large video and photo update.
