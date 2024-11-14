Photos/Videos: Check Out the Holiday Cheer of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

The special ticket Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is back at Walt Disney World! The festive nighttime event runs select dates now through December 20th.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party has arrived just in time for the Holidays at Disney World. Magic Kingdom’s seasonal special event invites guests to celebrate the holidays with meet and greets, ride overlays, hot cocoa, and special entertainment opportunities! Guests entering the event are sent to the Main Street, U.S.A passthrough to pick up event credentials. Festive decorations, a holiday DJ, and snowflake stilt walkers welcome attendees to the holiday event. The passthrough also has Christmas-themed posters for different Magic Kingdom lands.

At the end of the passthrough, guests will receive their complimentary commemorative Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2024 pin ornament.

The event has several photo opportunities scattered throughout the park featuring different scenes inspired by Disney’s classic films as well as exclusive meet and greets not normally available to day guests.

In addition to the free cookies and cocoa available throughout the event, guests can also pick up specialty food items like the Holiday Turkey Burger at Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe. The turkey burger comes topped with traditional stuffing, provolone cheese and cranberry chutney on a brioche bun.

A Christmas party wouldn’t be complete with holiday lights! Throughout the park, special lighting and projections deck the halls of Magic Kingdom.

The Holiday fun continues into one of Magic Kingdom’s most popular attractions. With Christmas classics and holiday lights, Space Mountain launches attendees into the most wonderful time of year. You can watch our full video of the experience below:

Other special event offerings include exciting entertainment opportunities. A special castle show called Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration will invite guests to embrace the magic of the holidays.

With an updated soundtrack and choreography, Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade returns with a little extra holiday cheer this year.

An evening at the Magic Kingdom wouldn’t be complete without a firework spectacular! At 10PM every Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, look to the skies to see Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show. Throughout the yuletide fireworks display, guests will get to enjoy the spirit of the season with classic Christmas carols such as “Deck the Halls” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

For more information on Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, you can find dates, pricing, and event details on Walt Disney World’s official website here.

