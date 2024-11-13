Photos: Deck the Halls with New 2024 Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Merchandise

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is back at Magic Kingdom for another year, bringing with it a new selection of 2024-dated merchandise.

Guests visiting Magic Kingdom can find a new selection of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party merchandise. Located at The Emporium, the new clothing and accessories are the perfect way to commemorate the festivities of the special ticket event. Let’s take a look at some of the amazing new holiday products.

Clothing and Accessories:

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Long Sleeve

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Deck the Halls T-Shirt

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Castle T-Shirt

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Spirit Jersey

Annual Passholder-Exclusive Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party T-Shirt

Disney Parks | lug Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Crossbody

Pins:

Mickey & Friend’s Main Street, U.S.A. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Pin

Donald and Daisy Main Street, U.S.A. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Pin

Goofy and Pluto Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Pin

Mickey and Minnie Cinderella Castle Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Pin

Annual Passholder-Exclusive Toy Soldier Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Pin

Home Goods:

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Mug

Mickey and Minnie Cinderella Castle Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Ornament

All of the event-themed merchandise is available to purchase both during regular hours and during the special event. On select nights from November 8th through December 20th, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party hosts a huge selection of holiday fun, including ride overlays, meet and greets, special entertainment options, and more. The Magic Kingdom special event gives attendees exclusive access to the park from 7PM to midnight. You can find information about availability and pricing at Walt Disney World’s official website here.

Read More Holidays at Disney World: