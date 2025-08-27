D23 Kuzcotopia Night Is Making a Splash at Typhoon Lagoon As a Part of Destination D23 Weekend
Boom, baby! D23 Kuzcotopia night is coming to Typhoon Lagoon.
As part of the Destination D23 celebration, Typhoon Lagoon is hosting D23 Kuzcotopia Night, a one-night only special event.
What’s Happening:
- This Saturday, August 30, fans can dive into D23 Kuzcotopia Night at Walt Disney World Resort’s iconic water park, with tons of The Emperor’s New Groove fun during Destination D23 weekend.
- This special event includes groovy music, surprise tributes, and plenty of water park fun! Enjoy a wave of nostalgia with a Disney Water Parks tribute, take on Typhoon Lagoon favorites from Humunga Kowabunga to Castaway Creek, and don’t miss the event-exclusive Exotic Bird Bingo, perfect for every current (or former) Junior Chipmunk.
- While the event is already sold out, if you are a current ticket holder to Destination D23, you do not need to purchase a ticket to D23 Kuzcotopia Night, as this event is included for Destination D23 ticket holders.
- It is noted that transportation options for the event include:
- Direct Shuttle Service – Available from 7:15 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. for those parked at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex or Coronado Springs Resort guests
- Disney transportation – Typhoon Lagoon transfer begins at 7:30 p.m. for all other Disney Resort guests
- Parking and Rideshare – Typhoon Lagoon drop-off available at 7:30 p.m.
- Locker rentals are available as well, with a Standard Locker (12.5″ x 10″ x 17″) for $10/day or a Large Locker (15.5″ x 13″ x 17″) for $15/day.
- Towel rentals are offered at Singapore Sal’s with complimentary towels for guests staying on Walt Disney World property.
- Check out the map of the event here:
D23 Kuzcotopia Night Event Offerings:
- Admission to the D23-exclusive after-hours event at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon
- Ice cream novelties, popcorn, and select soft drinks—included in the cost of the ticket—at select locations throughout the park
- After-hours access to attractions like Castaway Creek, Crush ‘n’ Gusher Water Thrill Ride, Gangplank Falls, Humunga Kowabunga, and more
- Photo opportunities and special entertainment
- Character experiences— Meet the characters from the worlds of Typhoon Lagoon and The Emperor’s New Groove for spiels by the high seas.
- Exotic Bird Bingo—Game on with Golden-throated Small-winged Warblers and other birds to spot around the park! Fly on over to the Squirrel Cadet troop table near the Clock Tower Stage to get the avian action started.
- Event-exclusive themed food and drinks available for purchase, including:
- Kuzco’s Royal Rice Bowl—Peruvian-style Aji de Gallina with shredded chicken in a yellow aji pepper and parmesan sauce served over rice. So good you’ll say, “no touchy!"
- Kronk Burger—Peruvian-inspired burger topped with queso fresco, avocado slices and crispy spinach triangle puff garnishes. Oh yeah, it’s all coming together.
- Pacha’s Garden Flatbread—A crispy, golden flatbread pizza with layers of melted cheese topped with sautéed spinach and artichoke hearts. Boom, baby!
- Yzma’s Pisco Sour LLamanade—A classic Pisco Sour elevated with a touch of edible luster dust. Oh… I can feel it.
- And an Event-exclusive gift
