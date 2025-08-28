Photos: EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Kicks Off for 2025 with New Trash Cans, Muppet Lab Mayhem, and More

Check out some of the new and returning offerings for 2025's Food & Wine Festival.

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival kicked off today for 90 days of culinary delights at Walt Disney World’s second theme park, bringing 35 global marketplaces as well as returning activities.

This year’s Festival Passport appropriately features Gusteau from Ratatouille, showcasing all that the festival has to offer daily through November 22nd, 2025.

Two food booths located in World Discovery near Creations Shop – Coastal Eats and the new Gyozas of the Galaxy – won’t be opening until September 28th.

For easy, scan-as-you-go paying, get exclusive Disney Gift Card wristlets featuring Mickey Mouse and friends celebrating food around the globe. These fun-shaped, wearable cards are available at merchandise locations throughout EPCOT during the festival and can be used at Global Marketplaces, merchandise locations, and anywhere Disney Gift Card is accepted.

After introducing some unique, character-themed trash cans during the International Flower & Garden Festival, EPCOT is once again doing the same for Food & Wine. Two new trash cans located just outside Creations Shop feature Mickey and friends, as well as Remy in a design way too pretty for a trash can.



Returning from last year, the high-tech, ahead-of-the-curve space that is Muppet Labs has returned to the Odyssey Pavilion. A detailed desk display features tons of fun Muppets Easter Eggs.

