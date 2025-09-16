Pinktober Orlando Special Events at Enzo’s Hideaway and Promenade at Sunset Walk

Support a good cause while enjoying food, drinks, and activities this October.

This October, Orlando is hosting a variety of Pinktober events and activities in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

What’s Happening:

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and local Orlando restaurants and attractions are offering fun activities to support this important cause.

Kicking off October 4, 2025, The Pinktober Pairing Lunch at Enzo’s Hideaway at Disney Springs for a special afternoon filled with delectable tastings, all to benefit the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation.

The Pinktober Pairing Lunch promises a curated menu of appropriately themed pink dishes and drinks, including craft cocktails with ingredients like cherry foam and strawberry syrup, Fusilli alla Vodka Piccante made with grilled shrimp and spicy vodka sauce, and a delicious dessert made with dried meringue, macerated strawberries and sweet vanilla cream.

Tickets are $75 plus tax and gratuity, for three courses and three cocktails, and are now available to purchase

Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 2-8 p.m., Orlando’s premier entertainment and dining district, the Promenade at Sunset Walk 4th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Car & Truck Show

The show is free for spectators, with all the funds from car show entry fees ($30 per car) going towards the Moffitt Cancer Center. Guests will also have the opportunity to donate at the event.

In addition to the car show, attendees can enjoy live music, street performers, cash raffles, over 20 venues for dining and entertainment, and more.

More Orlando News: