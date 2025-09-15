LEGOLAND, SEA LIFE, and More: Merlin Entertainments Offering Free Tickets to Military, Veterans, and First Responders this Fall
Plus, get discounts on additional tickets!
Merlin Entertainments, known for their LEGOLAND resorts, Madame Tussauds, SEA LIFE, and The Orlando Eye, are offering special ticket deals for active military, veterans, and first responders this fall.
What’s Happening:
- Merlin Entertainments is inviting active military, veterans, first responders, and their family into some fall time fun with new ticket offers.
- Available to use at LEGOLAND New York Resort, LEGOLAND Florida Resort, Madame Tussauds New York, Madame Tussauds Orlando, SEA LIFE Orlando, and The Orlando Eye, active military, veterans, and first responders can enjoy a free one-day admission to one of these attractions.
- In addition to the free ticket, each eligible free ticket holder can enjoy 50% off one-day tickets for up to 6 accompanying guests.
- Available to redeem from October 1st through November 30th, tickets can be purchased online at ID.me or at local Military Ticket offices.
- This deal extends to all active duty, reserves, and veterans from the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, and National Guard.
- First responders include any law enforcement, emergency medical services (EMS), EMTS, and firefighters.
More Deals:
- Over at Disney Music Emporium, you can shop a huge collection of vinyl records celebrating the soundtracks of Disney movies, Disney Channel, Disney Parks, and more!
- Now through September 21st, the online retailer is offering a special buy one get one deal on vinyl, excluding pre-orders.
- So if you want your favorite Star Wars soundtrack and Hilary Duff’s Metamorphosis on vinyl, now is the time to buy!
Read More LEGOLAND:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com