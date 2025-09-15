LEGOLAND, SEA LIFE, and More: Merlin Entertainments Offering Free Tickets to Military, Veterans, and First Responders this Fall

Merlin Entertainments, known for their LEGOLAND resorts, Madame Tussauds, SEA LIFE, and The Orlando Eye, are offering special ticket deals for active military, veterans, and first responders this fall.

What’s Happening:

Merlin Entertainments is inviting active military, veterans, first responders, and their family into some fall time fun with new ticket offers.

Available to use at LEGOLAND New York Resort, LEGOLAND Florida Resort, Madame Tussauds New York, Madame Tussauds Orlando, SEA LIFE Orlando, and The Orlando Eye, active military, veterans, and first responders can enjoy a free one-day admission to one of these attractions.

In addition to the free ticket, each eligible free ticket holder can enjoy 50% off one-day tickets for up to 6 accompanying guests.

Available to redeem from October 1st through November 30th, tickets can be purchased online at ID.me

This deal extends to all active duty, reserves, and veterans from the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, and National Guard.

First responders include any law enforcement, emergency medical services (EMS), EMTS, and firefighters.

