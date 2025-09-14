A Deal that Sounds Great: Disney Music Emporium Offering Buy One Get One on Vinyl
Collect the soundtracks of Disney movies, parks, and more!
Now is a perfect time to collect Disney vinyls, as Disney Music Emporium is offering a special buy one get one deal on select products!
What’s Happening:
- Disney Music Emporium is inviting fans into an incredible buy one get one free deal on select vinyl products.
- While not valid on pre-order products, Disney fans can shop their favorite soundtracks from Disney Channel, Disney Animation Studios, Walt Disney Studios, Disney Parks, Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm, and more as a part of the promotion.
- Available from now until September 21st at 11:59PM EST, let's take a look at a few of the products available now!
A Day at Disneyland ($21.98)
Aly & AJ Insomniatic ($24.98)
Freaky Friday 2-LP Motion Picture Soundtrack ($35.98)
Hercules Picture Vinyl ($21.98)
Mickey Mouse Disco ($19.98)
Encanto Die-Cut Vinyl ($20)
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Video Game Soundtrack ($40)
Music from Zombies ($29.99)
- Don’t miss out on this incredible deal! You can find a full list of vinyl available at the official Disney Music Emporium website.
New LEGO Set Sailing In:
- LEGO is setting sail into the Pirates of the Caribbean universe with a new Icons series building set of the Black Pearl.
- Dubbed the Captain Jack Sparrow’s Pirate Ship set, the 2,862 piece set brings the iconic monotone ship from the Walt Disney Studios’ films to life.
- Including 8 minifigures of Captain Jack Sparrow, Will Turner, Captain Jack Sparrow, Barbosa, and more, there are plenty of ways to create swashbuckling scenes with this new set.
- Coming in at 26" tall, 26" wide, and 10" deep, this set will look like treasure on top of any table.
- Retailing for $379.99, you can grab the new collector set at Disney Store and LEGO.
