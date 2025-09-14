A Deal that Sounds Great: Disney Music Emporium Offering Buy One Get One on Vinyl

Collect the soundtracks of Disney movies, parks, and more!

Now is a perfect time to collect Disney vinyls, as Disney Music Emporium is offering a special buy one get one deal on select products!

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Music Emporium is inviting fans into an incredible buy one get one free deal on select vinyl products.
  • While not valid on pre-order products, Disney fans can shop their favorite soundtracks from Disney Channel, Disney Animation Studios, Walt Disney Studios, Disney Parks, Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm, and more as a part of the promotion.
  • Available from now until September 21st at 11:59PM EST, let's take a look at a few of the products available now!

A Day at Disneyland ($21.98)

Aly & AJ Insomniatic ($24.98)

Freaky Friday 2-LP Motion Picture Soundtrack ($35.98)

Hercules Picture Vinyl ($21.98)

Mickey Mouse Disco ($19.98)

Encanto Die-Cut Vinyl ($20)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Video Game Soundtrack ($40)

Music from Zombies ($29.99)

