A Deal that Sounds Great: Disney Music Emporium Offering Buy One Get One on Vinyl

Collect the soundtracks of Disney movies, parks, and more!

Now is a perfect time to collect Disney vinyls, as Disney Music Emporium is offering a special buy one get one deal on select products!

What’s Happening:

Disney Music Emporium is inviting fans into an incredible buy one get one free deal on select vinyl products.

While not valid on pre-order products, Disney fans can shop their favorite soundtracks from Disney Channel Marvel

Available from now until September 21st at 11:59PM EST, let's take a look at a few of the products available now!

Don’t miss out on this incredible deal! You can find a full list of vinyl available at the official Disney Music Emporium website

New LEGO Set Sailing In:

LEGO is setting sail into the Pirates of the Caribbean universe with a new Icons series building set of the Black Pearl.

universe with a new Icons series building set of the Black Pearl. Dubbed the Captain Jack Sparrow’s Pirate Ship set, the 2,862 piece set brings the iconic monotone ship from the Walt Disney Studios’ films to life.

Including 8 minifigures of Captain Jack Sparrow, Will Turner, Captain Jack Sparrow, Barbosa, and more, there are plenty of ways to create swashbuckling scenes with this new set.

Coming in at 26" tall, 26" wide, and 10" deep, this set will look like treasure on top of any table.

Retailing for $379.99, you can grab the new collector set at Disney Store LEGO.

Read More Merchandise: