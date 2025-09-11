"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for September 9th

This week we explore the new Disney Designer Collection, Disney Jr Play-Doh Sets, Christmas arrivals, Halloween accessories and more!

Disney Store Disney Designer Collection

It has been a while, but the Disney Designer Collection is back with another series of limited edition dolls inspired by some of our favorite leading ladies! This Fall Disney Store will welcome the latest wave in this fan favorite collection which features six beloved characters embracing a theme of “dance."

Play-Doh and Disney Announce Partnership, New Mickey Mouse Sets

Hasbro’s enduringly popular Play-Doh brand has been enthralling kids for decades, and now the company has announced a multi-year collaboration with Disney to bring some very familiar characters into the world of the beloved modeling compound.

Disney x The Honest Company Collection

Are you ready to add a little Disney to your bathtime routine? Well The Honest Company is here to help. Combining classic Disney characters with some of their best selling products, Disney fans can now add a little bit of magic to their self-care routines with a brand new collection of products.

ABC “The View" Season 29 Merchandise

The official ABC Shop has debuted three new collectible items celebrating The View’s 29th season. The hit talk show returned this morning, September 8th, bringing in a new season of roundtable discussion about politics and pop culture.

Baublebar Disney Halloween Collection

Fashion brand Baublebar, known for their trendy and accessible earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings, and other accessories, has unveiled a frighteningly fun new Disney Halloween collection! Inspired by the Mickey & Friends characters, choose your favorite character dressed up in their favorite spooky season look with bag charms, bracelets, Minnie ears, and more.

“Nightmare Before Christmas" and Gap Launch Spooky-Chic Collection

Wouldn’t you like to wear something strange? Gap has announced a new collaboration with Disney to bring the eerie charm of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas to life in a limited-edition 24-piece collection. Launching online today, the drop brings the spooky-chic style of Jack Skellington, Sally, and the entire ghoulish gang to Gap’s classic silhouettes.

Disney Store Enchants with Mickey Family Christmas Collection

Summer is almost over, school’s back in session, Halloween is on the way and that means we can officially start thinking about Christmas and the winter holidays! Disney Store has just introduced the first selections in their holiday assortment with a spotlight on the Mickey Family Christmas Collection.

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party 2025 Merchandise Preview

We may be deep into the Halloween season, but the holidays are just around the corner – and Walt Disney World has shared a preview of some of this year’s exclusive Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party merchandise.

Disney Store Conjures “Agatha All Along" Apparel Collection

Magic is at work at Disney Store, but not the charming type you’re used to. The spellbinding enchantments are themed to Agatha Harkness and Billy Maximoff from Marvel’s Agatha All Along.

Lego Unveils Record-Breaking 9,023-Piece Death Star

LEGO has officially announced an incredible new addition to its Ultimate Collector's Series: a massive, highly detailed Death Star set that re-imagines the iconic space station for display and play.

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Store Pins - New and Exclusive Designs for September 2025

Happy Tuesday Disney fans! If you’re in the market for a new pin to add to your collection or a magic design to gift to a friend, Disney Store is the place to visit. Each week brings a wave of pins inspired by characters, movies, special occasions, and Disney Parks that will delight fans of all ages.

Disney Store Exclusive Est. 1987 Totes Feature Disney Dogs

While the beloved Disney Store locations that took up residence in malls everywhere are no more and Disney Resorts, Times Square, and outlet locations are all that remain, fans can still embrace the spirit of the store through the throwback collection: Est. 1987. Two new bag designs have arrived online at Disney Store celebrating Disney Dogs!

LEGO Icons Captain Jack Sparrow's Ship set

LEGO is setting sail into the Pirates of the Caribbean universe with a new Icons series building set of the Black Pearl.

Dubbed the Captain Jack Sparrow’s Pirate Ship set, the 2,862 piece set brings the iconic monotone ship from the Walt Disney Studios’ films to life.

Lightning McQueen from Pixar's "Cars" Gets LEGO Speed Champions Set

It’s time to start revving your engines for the Piston Cup, because the popular toy company LEGO has revealed its new set inspired by Disney/Pixar’s Cars franchise: it’s the Speed Champions Lightning McQueen!

Disney Store Welcomes RSVLTS Disney Halloween Collection

We love celebrating each new season with the latest styles from RSVLTS and this fall they’re bringing some Halloween magic to Disney Store. The fan favorite brand has put their spin on Disney’s version of spooky season that results are anything but scary.

Disney Store's New Maleficent Inspired Dress is Fire!

Disney Dress Shop is channeling their darker side this fall with a new offering that’s wicked and mysterious just like Maleficent! The Sleeping Beauty villain is the inspiration behind the cosplay-like dress that has arrived at Disney Store.

Nightmare Before Christmas: Zero Themed Starbucks Tumbler

The Zero Starbucks Travel Tumbler is set to arrive this Friday, September 12, and if the last drop is any indication, you’ll need to be quick on the draw to add this to your collection.

Mickey Mouse Basin bath bombs

Today, beauty brand Basin unveiled new Disney Mickey Mouse Bath Bombs on their official Instagram. Inviting Disney fans to embrace relaxation with these bubbling bathroom luxuries, fans can bring a touch of Disney magic to their home with these scented accessories.

Walt Disney World Character Crewnecks Disney Springs

On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place spotted a new collection of character-themed crewnecks now available at Disney Springs’ Disney Style shop. The collection features a wrap around design with both printed characters and embroidery.

Twinkl's Disney Collection is Here to Make Learning Fun

If your kids light up when they see their favorite Disney or Pixar characters, now you can bring that same magic into homework and classroom lessons. Twinkl, the global educational publisher known for supporting teachers, has teamed up with Disney to launch the largest digital collection in the U.S. of teacher-created Disney educational resources.

Marvel Legends Series Unveils Convention-Exclusive Super-Skrull Figure

Hasbro has just announced a new addition to their celebrated Marvel Legends Series: the Fantastic Four Villain Super-Skrull action figure. This highly-detailed 6-inch scale collectible brings the classic shape-shifting alien warrior to life from the pages of Marvel's Fantastic Four comics.

