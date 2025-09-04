Bring Disney Magic into Learning with Twinkl's Latest Collection of Themed Educational Resources

Plenty of Disney-themed, teacher-created content is now available — with more franchises on the way.

If your kids light up when they see their favorite Disney or Pixar characters, now you can bring that same magic into homework and classroom lessons.

Twinkl, the global educational publisher known for supporting teachers, has teamed up with Disney to launch the largest U.S. collection of teacher-created Disney educational resources. Explore the collection on Twinkl’s site.

This collaboration brings together the storytelling charm of Disney and Twinkl’s trusted, standards-aligned content. Whether in the classroom or at home, students can now engage with their favorite Disney & Pixar characters while learning subjects like English, math, science, social studies, and the arts. Even topics like social-emotional learning, special education, and Spanish are covered. The materials are all designed to be inclusive and meet the needs of today’s diverse classrooms.

Twinkl offers a 30-day free trial, so you can explore the Disney collection. After that, there are a couple of subscription tiers to fit different needs — whether you’re a parent looking for at-home support, or a teacher filling out your classroom toolkit.

Launching with fan favorites from Moana, Cars, Encanto, The Lion King, Frozen, and more, the collection also teases future items with characters from Toy Story, Zootopia, and others. Each resource is created to enhance learning, address educational gaps, and make lessons more engaging for students.

“We are thrilled to be able to combine the world of Disney and educational resources for both school and home environments, helping to create even more compelling and engaging learning experiences," says Jonathan Seaton, CEO and co-founder of Twinkl.

Twinkl U.S. Country Manager Jude Schroeder adds that research shows students are more engaged and perform better when learning through themed content. With this collaboration, teachers and parents have a powerful new way to captivate students and make learning feel like a magical adventure.

For Disney fans who love both the stories and the joy of discovery, this is your chance to bring the magic of Disney straight into the classroom or the living room!