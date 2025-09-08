LEGO Reveals New Lightning McQueen Building Set from Pixar's "Cars" as Part of Its Speed Champions Line

It’s time to start revving your engines for the Piston Cup, because the popular toy company LEGO has revealed its new set inspired by Disney/Pixar’s Cars franchise: it’s the Speed Champions Lightning McQueen!

What’s happening:

LEGO has revealed its new Speed Champions Lightning McQueen building set (#77255), which sells for $27.99 and will be released on Thursday, January 1st, 2026.

building set (#77255), which sells for $27.99 and will be released on Thursday, January 1st, 2026. The set contains 270 pieces, is recommended for ages 9 and up, and is available for pre-order right now

Details on this LEGO set from the movie version of Lightning McQueen include the character’s famous lightning bolt, stickers for his headlights, number 95, and the instantly recognizable Rust-Eze sponsor logo on his hood and Lightyear logo on his tires. Notably, LEGO says that the Lightning McQueen model is the only Speed Champions set so far to incorporate a detailed undercarriage.

Disney/Pixar’s original Cars movie is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

In the movie and its sequels and spinoffs (including several Disney theme park attractions), Lightning McQueen is voiced by actor Owen Wilson.

Pixar-themed LEGO sets in the past have included Luxo Jr. Up! house Toy Story franchise LEGO Pixar BrickToons series of animated shorts.

More from LEGO: