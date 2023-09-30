The Toy Foundation Reveals 2023 Toy of the Year Award Winners Including Two Disney Pieces

Last night, The Toy Foundation’s Toy of the Year Awards returned to New York City for the first time since 2020, and The Toy Book has a list of all this year’s winners.

What’s Happening:

Disney took home an adjacent award through their continuing partnership with LEGO, in the Construction Toy of the Year category, for LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House by LEGO Systems, Inc.

by LEGO Systems, Inc. Another facet of Disney got a nod for Creative Toy of the Year, with the National Geographic Hobby Pottery Wheel by Blue Marble.

by Blue Marble. Below is the full list of winners from last night’s awards: Action Figure of the Year: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem by Playmates Toys Collectible of the Year: Squishmallows – Pokémon Collection by Jazwares Construction Toy of the Year: LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House by LEGO Systems, Inc. Creative Toy of the Year: National Geographic Hobby Pottery Wheel by Blue Marble Doll of the Year: Barbie The Movie Dolls by Mattel, Inc. Game of the Year: 5 Second Rule Relay by PlayMonster Grown-Up Toy of the Year: LEGO The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell by LEGO Systems, Inc. Infant/Toddler Toy of the Year: Laugh & Learn Mix & Learn DJ Table by Mattel, Inc. & LEGO DUPLO 3 in 1 Tree House by LEGO Systems, Inc. License of the Year: Barbie Franchise by Mattel, Inc. Outdoor Toy of the Year: Monopoly SPLASH by WowWee Playset of the Year: PAW Patrol Mighty Aircraft Carrier HQ by Spin Master & PLAYMOBIL My Figures: Pirates’ Island by PLAYMOBIL Plush Toy of the Year: 16″ Squishmallows by Jazwares Preschool Toy of the Year: MAGNA-TILES Downhill Duo 40-Piece Set by MAGNA-TILES Ride-On Toy of the Year: Extreme Drift Go-Kart by Radio Flyer Specialty Toy of the Year: KAI: The Artificial Intelligence Robot by Thames & Kosmos STEAM Toy of the Year: LEGO Technic NASA Mars Rover Perseverance by LEGO Systems, Inc. Vehicle of the Year: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem Pizza Fire Van by Playmates Toys



PEOPLE-FOCUSED CATEGORY WINNERS:

Champion of Diversity & Inclusion: Brent Bell, Art Director at Moose Toys

Brent Bell, Art Director at Moose Toys Champion of Sustainability: G.B. Pillai, Founder at Wild Republic

G.B. Pillai, Founder at Wild Republic Packaging Designer of the Year: Suzanna Lakatos, Director of Packaging Design at Mattel, Inc.

Suzanna Lakatos, Director of Packaging Design at Mattel, Inc. PR/Marketer of the Year: Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President & Chief Brand Officer, Mattel, Inc.

CAMPAIGN-FOCUSED CATEGORY WINNERS: