LEGOLAND California to Bring Back Popular Nike Experience
The limited run took place earlier this month, but the popular experience will return for most of the summer.
A popular limited-time experience that debuted earlier this month at LEGOLAND California will return soon, by popular demand, bringing Nike and LEGO fun through the summer at the park.
What’s Happening:
- Back by popular demand, the Nike and LEGO Play Arena returns to LEGOLAND California Resort from July 1 to August 10th, inviting kids and families back into the game for another summer of active and creative fun.
- This exciting basketball-themed experience brings together active and creative play to fuel the future of youth sport in a one-of-a-kind arena designed just for kids and their families.
- Admission to the Nike and LEGO Play Arena is included with general admission to LEGOLAND California Resort.
- Guests can get in the game at the Nike and LEGO Play Arena, where a lineup of interactive, basketball-inspired activities awaits.
- Kids can design their own LEGO Minifigure Athlete Trading Card, complete with stylish Nike gear, and use LEGO bricks to build and display their own LEGO Mini Basketball Jerseys.
- Families can take on the LEGO 3-Point Shot Challenge, testing their skills on a custom-built court that brings the fun of basketball to life in LEGO form.
- Guests can also take a photo at the vibrant Wall of Fame, commemorating their playful, action-packed experience.
- The return kicks off just in time to celebrate the launch of the highly anticipated Nike Dunk x LEGO set, available starting July 1 - with sets also available for purchase at LEGOLAND California Resort, as well as the retail date of Nike Air Max Dn x LEGO Collection on August 1.
- This summer at LEGOLAND California will also include the Summer Block Party, a high-energy, season-long celebration packed with live entertainment, shows, and more along with the return of the LEGO World Parade, a vibrant procession of LEGO themed floats and fan-favorite characters that bring the streets of LEGOLAND to life in spectacular fashion.
Expansion Pack:
- The Nike and LEGO Play arena debuted earlier this month at the LEGOLAND California Resort, and was a very limited-time offering that was only scheduled to run for a few days, from June 7th - 11th.
- Obviously, it proved so popular that it is returning for this extended engagement at the park, which also helps with the new Nike LEGO sets that were also mentioned.
- You would think this kind of initiative would expand beyond just LEGOLAND California and come to LEGOLAND Florida as well, but as of right now, the only things planned for this summer at LEGOLAND Florida are the Go EXTREME show in July, as well as the return of Red, White, and Boom on July 4th (also coming to LEGOLAND California). All eyes at LEGOLAND Florida appear to be on the new SEALIFE Florida addition that recently opened.
