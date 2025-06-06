Photos / Video: SEA LIFE Florida Brings a Theme Park Under the Sea to LEGOLAND Florida Resort

Take a tour of the brand-new SEA LIFE Florida aquarium – now open at LEGOLAND Florida!

Lovers of ocean life descended upon LEGOLAND Florida this morning for the grand opening of SEA LIFE Florida. This new extra charge exhibit is located immediately inside the main gates of the park, and tickets can be purchased for $25 per person (subject to change).

The brightly colored building fits right in within The Beginning area of LEGOLAND Florida with its blocky design. Various sea creatures also appropriately decorate the bright blue building.

Once inside, guests who have not already purchased their tickets may do so, and anyone can shop at the SEA LIFE gift shop.

Take a tour through SEA LIFE Florida on its opening day:

Let’s get a lay of the land with a look at the SEA LIFE Florida map.

Within SEA LIFE Florida, guests will dive into more than 25 interactive exhibits, including a stingray bay, hands-on rockpools, and 10 underwater-themed galleries—all designed with accessibility and inclusivity at heart. Some of the animals you’ll come across include sleek blacktip reef sharks, playful clownfish, mesmerizing cownose stingrays, and even majestic unicorn tangs.

Wonderful artwork decorates each room of the exhibit, helping transport you to whatever environment is showcased. You might even find a few fun facts along the way!

Those looking to make their journey a little more interactive can touch a variety of creatures.

The aquarium is fully ADA accessible, and SEA LIFE Florida aspires to earn a designation as a Certified Autism Center, a Resort wide initiative. As part of this, you’ll find a Quiet Room located about half-way through the exhibit.

It’ll feel like you’ve truly stepped underwater when you enter Blackbeard’s Shipwreck.

Perhaps my favorite part of the exhibit is the world’s first “Theme Park Under the Sea," where guests walk through a 30-foot long underwater tunnel, where animals interact with coral carousels and deep-sea roller coasters.

In addition to the rides, there’s also a Laguna Hotel and Crabby Snack.

Prior to experiencing SEA LIFE Florida for the first time, LEGOLAND Florida hosted a grand opening ceremony featuring the park’s president, Franceen Gonzales.

Watch the SEA LIFE Florida: Grand Opening Ceremony

While waiting for the opening ceremony, we were treated to the delightful sounds of Phil Collins – steel drum style!

A not-so-scary shark was on hand to meet with sea-faring guests during the festivities.

SEA LIFE Florida is now open daily at LEGOLAND Florida Resort!