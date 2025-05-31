Limited-Time Nike and LEGO Play Arena Coming to LEGOLAND California in Early June
Visitors to LEGOLAND California can enjoy this limited-time offering from June 7th–11th, 2025.
Get ready to play, as LEGOLAND California Resort will celebrate its partnership with Nike for a special limited-time event next week.
What’s Happening:
- For a limited time from June 7th–11th, 2025, LEGOLAND California will host the Nike and LEGO Play Arena.
- Part of Nike and LEGO’s global multi-year partnership, the limited-time experience brings together the imaginative power of LEGO bricks with the “Just Do It" spirit of Nike to welcome all kids into sport and play.
- The Nike and LEGO Play Arena provides a basketball-themed experience for children and families.
- Guests can participate in a wide range of fun activities, all included with general admission at LEGOLAND California Resort, including:
- LEGO Minifigure Athlete Trading Cards: Kids can create their own personalized LEGO Minifigure character trading card featuring stylish Nike outfits, perfect for trading and sharing with friends.
- LEGO Mini Basketball Jerseys: They can use LEGO bricks to build and display their own mini basketball jersey, showcasing their creativity and team spirit.
- LEGO 3-Point Shot: Kids and families may test their skills by shooting the ultimate 3-pointer on a specially designed court that brings the fun of basketball to life in LEGO form.
- Wall of Fame Photo Opportunity: All guests can capture the moment by taking a photo against the vibrant Wall of Fame as a keepsake.
- The Nike and LEGO collaboration will continue with a number of products over the next few m months, including the LEGO Nike Dunk set, the Nike Air Max Dn x LEGO Collection and Nike Dunk Low x LEGO Collection – in addition to a line of apparel and accessories.
