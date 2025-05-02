Photos / Video: SEA LIFE Orlando Lets Guests Meet a Mermaid on Select Dates This Month

Not only can you meet a mermaid on dry land, but you can also find mermaids swimming among the experience’s impressive collection of ocean life.

This morning, I headed out to somewhere I’d never been before, SEA LIFE Orlando at ICON Park, to check out their limited-time Meet a Mermaid experience. This, as you can expect, allows you to meet with a mermaid on dry land, in addition to seeing mermaids swimming through the exhibit’s ocean habitat.

You’ll be amazed as mermaids dive into SEA LIFE’s Atlantic Ocean habitat, surrounded by an incredible array of marine life – from majestic sea turtles and stingrays to powerful sharks and eels.

See the mermaids and sea creatures in action in the video below:

Turtles are one of my favorite sea creatures, and they also had plenty of smaller turtles on display – including this unique softshell turtle.

The highlight for kids, and kids at heart, is sure to be the chance to meet with a mermaid in person – an experience that was “shelly" delightful. This part of the experience is only available Friday through Sunday.

Kids can participate in various activities at SEA LIFE Orlando, including a new activity that will allow you to claim mermaid treasure.

SEA LIFE has also introduced a brand-new virtual reality show, A Mermaid’s Quest, where you follow a young seafarer on a thrilling journey to uncover the secrets of the sea, and learn the importance of ocean conservation. This was one of the better virtual reality experiences that I have done, although I would have preferred real-life ocean photography over a CGI creation.

Here are some more shots from throughout SEA LIFE Orlando.

Meet a Mermaid runs on select dates throughout the rest of May, specifically May 2nd-4th, 9th-11th, 16th-18th, & 23rd-26th.