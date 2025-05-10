First Animals Arrive at SEA LIFE Florida as LEGOLAND Florida Slightly Pushes Back Its Grand Opening
From dry walls to fishy halls, a major milestone has been reached ahead of SEA LIFE Florida’s grand opening on June 6th.
The soon-to-open SEA LIFE Florida location at LEGOLAND Florida has welcomed its first animal residents, while slightly pushing back its grand opening.
What’s Happening:
- SEA LIFE Florida at LEGOLAND Florida Resort has officially welcomed its first finned residents, which include sleek blacktip reef sharks, playful clownfish, mesmerizing cownose stingrays, and even majestic unicorn tangs.
- Guests will soon dive into more than 25 interactive exhibits, including a stingray bay, hands-on rockpools, and 10 underwater-themed galleries—all designed with accessibility and inclusivity at heart.
- The aquarium will be fully ADA accessible, and SEA LIFE Florida aspires to earn a designation as a Certified Autism Center, a Resort wide initiative.
- SEA LIFE Florida is introducing the world’s first “Theme Park Under the Sea" experience in the main ocean exhibit where guests will not only be able to explore as they walk through a 30-foot long underwater tunnel, but they’ll be able to see animals interacting with coral carousels and deep-sea roller coasters.
- Originally set to open on May 23rd, the opening of SEA LIFE Florida has been pushed back a couple of weeks to June 6th, 2025.
- However, the exhibit will still be ready on May 23rd, instead offering previews to Annual Passholders.
- Check out the latest progress on SEA LIFE Florida from our visit to LEGOLAND Florida last week.
