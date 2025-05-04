Photos: SEA LIFE Florida Nears Completion While The BIG Shop Gets an Expansion at LEGOLAND Florida

Check in on the progress of the latest additions to LEGOLAND Florida.

While at LEGOLAND Florida for the launch of the LEGO Festival, it was impossible not to notice some of the huge new projects under construction at the front of the park – including the new SEA LIFE Florida location, as well as an expanded main gift shop.

First up, right inside the park just past the turnstiles, the new SEA LIFE Florida location is getting the finishing touches applied ahead of its grand opening on May 23rd. The massive aquatic attraction is set to have over three thousand fish and sea creatures when it opens. With 10 galleries, 25 immersive exhibits, SEA LIFE is set to feature an incredible 150 different species of marine life. These include giant green surf anemone, blacktip reef sharks, epaulette sharks, blue spotted stingrays, and unicorn tang.

Back in March, we were invited out to check out the then-current progress of the expansion, getting a chance to put on hard hats and explore the new experience.

MiniLand USA is even getting in on the hype, with an adorable miniature countdown to SEA LIFE Florida’s opening.

Further up the path, the iconic BIG Shop is currently closed for an expansion to make the already big shop, well… bigger!

In the meantime, guests can find a selection of merchandise usually found in The BIG Shop in a temporary location set-up inside The LEGOLAND Story.

More from Merlin Entertainments: