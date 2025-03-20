Photos/Video: SEA LIFE Florida Hard Hat Tour Reveals Exciting Progress on LEGOLAND's Newest Attraction

The aquarium is set to boast over 3,000 fish and marine life.

We are just a few months away from the grand opening of SEA LIFE Florida. Located at LEGOLAND Florida Resort, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the current work on the project.

A new SEA LIFE Aquarium is opening up in Winter Haven, Florida. Part of LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s biggest investment year ever, the massive aquatic attraction is set to have over three thousand fish and sea creatures when it opens to guests on May 23rd. With 10 galleries, 25 immersive exhibits, SEA LIFE is set to feature an incredible 150 different species of marine life. These include giant green surf anemone, blacktip reef sharks, epaulette sharks, blue spotted stingrays, and unicorn tang. Laughing Place was invited out to check on the current progress of the expansion, getting a chance to put on hard hats and explore the new experience.

Stepping into the humongous new building, many of the current tanks were completed, with theming well underway.

Being located in the theme park capital of the World, SeaLife’s massive faux coral reef is taking inspiration from all of Orlando’s incredible experiences. This includes references to the themed castles up I-4, the world class roller coasters and more.

Throughout the experience, guests will be able to experience many different exhibits highlighting different types of, you guessed it, sea life. This includes Stingray Bay, Brickbeard’s Shipwreck, and Colorful Caves. The location will also host a diverse collection of Floridian marine life.

SEA LIFE also invited us into their backstage area to get a look at the hard work maintaining aquariums takes. With a ton of high tech water filtration systems and rehabilitation and medical areas, biology and chemistry come alive.

Check out our video report on our SEA LIFE hard hat tour below, which includes interviews with the amazing people bringing this experience to life.

This new addition marks another great step for LEGOLAND Florida Resort, giving families even more fun memories on their LEGO vacations. For more information on SEA LIFE Florida, you can visit their official site here.

