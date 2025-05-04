Photos / Video: LEGOLAND Florida Encourages Kids and Families to Play with the New LEGO Festival Event

Featuring five interactive zones, the LEGO Festival kicked off on May 3rd and runs through June 8th, 2025.

Yesterday, LEGOLAND Florida kicked off their all-new LEGO Festival event, a new celebration of play also taking place at other LEGOLAND Resorts around the globe. We were invited out to check out everything that’s going on for the event, which runs through June 8th, 2025.

The LEGO Festival has been created to encourage families to play more, as recent research shows 76% of parents believe that children have less time and space to play, which is crucial for creativity and learning, developing social skills and building confidence.

Things kick off near the front of the park, where you can pick up your guide to the LEGO Festival. Guests can take their guide throughout the park to receive stamps from each zone, which will give them a prize upon completion.

Guests can take a photo with an I <3 Play photo-op at this spot.

The Festival takes play to the next level, as guests can build, dance and rock out in LEGO Festival Zones, each with a distinct theme and iconic new LEGO model. Meanwhile, six new LEGO characters will also bring an extra dose of excitement and interactive fun, ensuring smiles and memories for everyone.

We’ll begin with the Chill Out Zone, located in Duplo Valley, where you can kick back and relax in a secret LEGO garden full of vibrant flower walls.

Families can chill out together while building LEGO flowers and adding their creations to the ever-growing flower walls.

Plus, the littlest guests can build along with Hopsy, the friendliest red little bunny during the LEGO DUPLO show – perfect for preschoolers.

Banners throughout the park celebrate the arrival of the LEGO Festival.

Next up, we head back to Pirate’s Cove for the Music Zone, featuring the ultimate LEGO Battle of the Bands show.

Watch LEGO Festival Battle of the Bands – Full Show:

This rocking zone also features an opportunity to get access to all areas and meet the band.

In Heartlake City, you’ll find the LEGO Fortnite Gaming Zone, featuring a life-size LEGO model of fan-favorite, Cuddle Team Leader, built from more than 21,000 bricks which took master model builders more than 75 hours to create.

Not only that, for the first time LEGO Fortnite fans can also unleash their inner model builder and create their own extraordinary builds to expand the Lost Isles, while also meeting the one and only Adventure Peely – the iconic LEGO Fortnite character!

At the Creative Zone, join renowned LEGO Master Model Builder, Alec, virtually as he leads creative LEGO building adventures including the chance to build your own LEGO Minifigure head cookie.

The final zone is the Dance Zone, where you can groove to sweet tunes and show off your best moves as you build the beat at DJ GoodVibes Dance Party.

The Mosaic Maker lets you create a LEGO art piece by the numbers, similar to the Paint by the Numbers offering at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

There’s lots of fun food offerings available just for the LEGO Festival, including these pretzel bits, which come in a fun LEGO head-shaped container.

Be sure to head out to LEGOLAND Florida to check out the LEGO Festival, running through June 8th, 2025.