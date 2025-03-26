First-of-Its-Kind Indoor Roller Coasters Coming to LEGOLAND Florida and California Next Year
These new attractions, set to open in 2026, are promised to be truly out of this world!
An out of this world indoor coaster is coming to both LEGOLAND Florida and LEGOLAND California next year.
What’s Happening:
- This first-of-its-kind new ride will launch at LEGOLAND Florida Resort and LEGOLAND California Resort in 2026.
- The new attractions mark the biggest ever single in-park investment in both resort’s histories, with owner Merlin Entertainments spending approximately $90 million on these two new attractions.
- Few details have been shared at this time, but the attraction is said to combine the creative world of LEGO building with an exhilarating ride and storyline that only LEGOLAND Parks can deliver for families with children ages 2 to 12.
- Additional details, such as exclusive hints and sneak peeks about the new attraction, will be shared in the months ahead.
- For now, LEGOLAND has shared some photos of the site work at both resorts as construction gets underway.
What They’re Saying:
- Fiona Eastwood, CEO of Merlin Entertainments: "As we prepare to unveil this exciting new attraction designed, co-created and imagined by the amazing creative team at the LEGO Group and the unmatched talent of our Merlin Magic Makers, we hope the mystery and anticipation adds to awesome thrills to come. These new coasters are unparalleled for LEGOLAND Resorts, promising to elevate two of our premier LEGOLAND Resorts to new heights, utilizing the latest technology and embracing the LEGO DNA, as only we can do."
- Franceen Gonzales, LEGOLAND Florida Resort President: "While the details remain under wraps, one thing is clear. This new ride will take our guests on an unprecedented adventure, setting a new standard for fun and imagination. While you wait, we’re opening our new SEA LIFE Florida Aquarium on May 23rd, 2025. These exciting attractions will give families a whole new reason to visit again and again."
- Kurt Stocks, LEGOLAND California Resort President: "This isn’t just a ride, it’ll be an exploration unlike any other. As the first roller coaster to be built in 20 years at LEGOLAND California, we’re sparing no expense to deliver the most innovative, interactive and captivating experience possible."
