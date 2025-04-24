LEGOLAND California to Re-Open Driving School Attractions in New Location Next Month
The plus side with a LEGO car is that you can easily reattach a bumper.
After months going without, LEGOLAND California has announced when their popular Driving School attractions would open in their new location.
What’s Happening:
- LEGOLAND California Resort is unveiling its new Driving Schools on May 21st, offering kids the chance to learn the rules of the road on fresh tracks at both Driving School and Jr. Driving School.
- Located in Fun Town across from the recently announced indoor coaster opening in 2026, the new tracks feature realistic road scenarios, intersections, roundabouts, and even a car wash equipped with interactive bubble triggers that activate as kids drive through.
- Children ages 3-12 will have the opportunity to get their very own LEGOLAND driver's license upon completion of this new course.
- The original Driving School courses have been closed since late last year, as the park relocated them to this new spot in Fun Town.
- Guests can drive into the fun on May 21st as the Carlsbad theme park celebrates the grand opening of the reimagined Driving Schools and watch the next generation of LEGOLAND drivers take the wheel and learn the rules of the road.
- To celebrate, LEGOLAND California Resort is offering big Summer savings for families with a new Summer Play Pass deal to experience the new Driving Schools, the World’s First LEGO Festival, and the upcoming Summer Block Party featuring the return of the LEGO World Parade.
- For a limited time, pay for a day and get unlimited visits all summer long through Sept. 19th. You can check out the deal at the official LEGOLAND California website, here.
