LEGOLAND California Reveals Special New Contest While Announcing Relocation Of Popular Attraction

LEGOLAND California has announced a very special giveaway for kids at the park, while simultaneous revealing one of their more popular attractions is set to move to a new location in the park.

What’s Happening:

LEGOLAND California has revealed that their popular Driving School attractions will be closing temporarily starting on September 29th.

Fans needn’t worry however, as the attraction will be moved elsewhere in the park, taking up residence in a new location that will be announced next year.

The Driving School locations are very popular, as they give kids a chance to earn their “driver’s license” after learning the rules of the road. For 25 years, both Driving School and Junior Driving School have invited kids to get this license, but now the location of the attraction is set to change.

Now through September 28th, 25 lucky young drivers will receive prizes in honor of the theme park’s 25th birthday, and to celebrate the legacy of the attractions.

25 of the Drivers Licenses will be transformed into golden tickets, each stamped with a surprise prize – including LEGO sets, park tickets, and even annual passes to return next year and be one of the first to experience the new Driving Schools in their new location.

To have a chance at winning one of these special Drivers Licenses, KIDS must complete a final drive on either attraction ahead of its closure on September 29th.

Children visiting during LEGOLAND California’s Brick-or-Treat Monster Party Halloween Event on September 28th will be among the last to ride the Driving School attractions before it closes the following day.

The new Driving School locations are promised to be revealed by the park’s social media channels sometime next year.