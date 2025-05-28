"LEGO Masters" Audition Episodes Set to Be Filmed at LEGOLAND California Resort
This event is set for June 21st-22nd, 2025.
Have you ever wanted to compete on LEGO Masters? If so, here's an opportunity you won't want to miss out on.
What’s Happening:
- The highly anticipated fifth season of the popular competition series LEGO Masters premieres on Mondays from 8:00 to 9:00 PM ET/PT on FOX, with episodes available on Hulu the following day.
- In an exciting development for the show, audition episodes will be filmed at LEGOLAND California Resort, allowing park visitors to witness the excitement as talented builders showcase their creativity.
- This unique event is set for June 21 and 22, 2025, where contestants will compete for the opportunity to be part of the upcoming sixth season.
- All aspiring builders must bring an MOC (My Own Creation) to the auditions and are required to RSVP to guarantee their place, as spots are limited.
- For detailed information about the show, the audition process, and eligibility requirements, please visit www.LEGOMasterstv.com.
- Candidates can find inspiration in the newly released fifth season of the popular TV series, which debuted on FOX with an impressive Star Wars themed episode.
- This season offers an array of exciting new challenges, featuring a masquerade party and themed nights focused on Wicked and Batman.
What They’re Saying:
- Park President Kurt Stocks: “Our Master Model Builders are the celebrities here at the Park consistently designing, building and maintaining the more than 30 million LEGO models we have throughout seven different lands. What an amazing opportunity this is for our young guests, and older for that matter, to be inspired even further by having the opportunity to watch the audition episodes live as they happen here at LEGOLAND. We couldn’t be more excited!"
More On LEGOLAND:
Planning a Trip?:
