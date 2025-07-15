Blast Off to Fun: LEGOLAND Unveils Stellar New Indoor Roller Coaster Coming to California and Florida
An immersive, groundbreaking, space-themed indoor roller coaster is coming to LEGOLAND California and Florida in 2026.
LEGOLAND California and Florida have revealed details of new space-themed experiences coming to both resorts in 2026.
What’s Happening:
- Get ready to lift off, as LEGOLAND is charting a course for an out-of-this-world adventure with a brand-new, space-themed experience set to launch in early 2026.
- Both parks will be receiving an immersive, groundbreaking indoor roller coaster, while LEGOLAND California will go one step further by creating an all-new themed land.
- The new coaster promises to be the most technologically advanced attraction either resort has ever created.
- More details about this stellar expansion, including specific ride names and the grand opening, will be shared as the 2026 launch approaches.
- Below, we break down what’s coming to both LEGOLAND California and Florida.
Blasting Off to LEGOLAND California:
- The Ultimate Indoor Coaster Experience: Brace yourselves for a thrilling, family-friendly roller coaster that will send you soaring through an uncharted galaxy, blasting off from the LEGOLAND SPACEPORT 886 launchpad, named in homage to one of the original LEGO Space Buggy sets, #886. This will be the first new roller coaster to land at LEGOLAND California in over two decades, promising an unforgettable mission for all!
- Two More Cosmic Rides: The adventure continues with two additional themed rides, offering even more ways to explore the wonders of space.
- Junior Astronaut Training Zone: Little ones can get their space legs in a dedicated toddler play area, perfect for imaginative cosmic escapades.
- Galactic Grub and Gear: Refuel your crew with out-of-this-world food and beverages, then browse the themed retail shop for space-faring souvenirs to commemorate your mission.
- The land is currently under construction across from the newly opened Driving Schools attraction in Fun Town.
Set a Course for LEGOLAND Florida:
- LEGOLAND Florida will feature the same indoor coaster experience that is coming to California. This marks the first new roller coaster to open inside the main LEGOLAND Florida theme park since the resort’s opening in 2011.
- Orbital Outpost: Touch down in a themed retail shop packed with stellar souvenirs, space gear, and LEGO sets to commemorate your mission.
- Queue Experience: The journey begins before takeoff with a covered, story-driven queue area inside LEGOLAND SPACEPORT 885 that invites families to engage, imagine, and prepare for launch whether there’s rain or shine!
- DUPLO TOT Spot for Tiny Astronauts: Little explorers ages 1–4 can jump, crawl, and play in this shaded, soft-surfaced area featuring DUPLO bricks, vehicles, characters, and a photo op, with nearby seating for grown-ups.
- Construction began two years ago and is located in the northernmost corner of LEGO City, in the former spot of the Flying School roller coaster.
What They’re Saying:
- Flora Liu, Senior Project Manager of Merlin Magic Making: "This isn't just about a new innovative coaster; it's about creating an entire universe for our guests to explore, where the boundless creativity of LEGO meets the wonders of space. We’ve designed it so that families can explore space together in a way that only LEGO can make happen!"
Have a Blast This Summer at LEGOLAND Florida:
- While the new attraction won’t be opening until 2026, you can still have a great time this summer at LEGOLAND Florida with returning entertainment and an all-new SEA LIFE exhibit.
- Go Xtreme! returns this summer with jaw-dropping stunts on rollerblades, scooters, BMX bikes, and pogo sticks! All stunts are led by LEGO Minifigure Producer and his panel of fun guest judges. It’s high-flying, Xtreme family fun you won’t want to miss – taking place on select dates through July 31st.
- Last month, SEA LIFE Florida opened just inside the gates of LEGOLAND Florida, bringing an eclectic variety of ocean life to the park.
