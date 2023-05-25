Video: “Go Xtreme!” Live-Action Stunt Show Previews at LEGOLAND Florida Resort

Awesome family fun meets action-packed entertainment this summer with the premiere of Go Xtreme!, a live-action stunt show, at LEGOLAND Florida Resort.
- This all-new show will have families on the edge of their seats with thrilling, hilarious and extreme stunts from world-class performers.
- The high-energy experience and more summer offerings will thrill guests select dates May 27-August 6.
- The stunt show action unfolds on the set of LEGO City’s favorite TV show “Go Xtreme!”, where Producer Tom, a new character to LEGOLAND Florida Resort, is leading the show’s talent auditions.
- Families can join in the fun as part of the “live studio audience” while hopeful stunt performers compete for their big break on the show.
- Skill and agility take center stage with crowd-thrilling stunts by BMX riders, scooter riders, a Cyr wheel artist, an inline skater and a world-record-holding pogo athlete, who’s sure to deliver more than a few laughs. A panel of fun-loving guest judges will determine which extreme stunts make the cut for the newest season of the show.
- Watch the new show in the video below:
- Also NEW this summer, The Rhythm Bricks will bring a unique musical flair across the Theme Park, as a roaming percussion group and interactive instrument experience for families.
- Pirate Island Pool Parties also return to the Resort nightly with swashbuckling entertainment and fun for all ye buccaneers that keeps the fun coming even after the Theme Park closes.
- With an action-packed summer like this, families can find a gazillion reasons to buy a LEGOLAND Florida Resort Annual Pass, starting at less than $13/month with a small down payment.
- LEGOLAND Florida Annual Passes offer 12 months of fun, Passholder exclusives, and access to the Resort’s most thrilling events of the year, including Red, White & BOOM, Brick-or-Treat Presents Monster Party and Holidays at LEGOLAND.