Spooky Fun Awaits at LEGOLAND California's Brick-or-Treat Monster Party!

Get ready to unleash your inner monster when the popular Halloween event returns to LEGOLAND California on September 20th.

Ghouls, goblins and giggles await as Brick-or-Treat Monster Party! is returning to LEGOLAND California Resort on select dates this fall.

What’s Happening:

LEGOLAND California is getting a monstrous makeover on select dates beginning September 20th, as the Brick-or-Treat Monster Party!

Running on select dates through November 1st, families can look forward to the ultimate family-friendly Halloween extravaganza filled with live shows, candy-packed adventures, and meet-and-greets with LEGO monster characters.

monster characters. The fun begins at the Monster Security Checkpoint, where street performers ensure only the "ghoul-est" guests are allowed into the Monster Party.

Young trick-or-treaters might just get the chance to meet LEGO characters like Spider Lady, Monster Rocker, and Mummy, before embarking on a sweet candy-filled journey with treats and surprises at every turn.

Here’s a look at all the not-so-scary shows, experiences and silly character encounters guests can experience during Brick-or-Treat:

*NEW* Ghost Cruise: Climb aboard for a boo-tastic boat ride as the classic Coast Cruise transforms for Halloween. Sail past silly scenes and haunted MINILAND USA cities like New York on a floating adventure packed with tricks and ghostly giggles!

*NEW* Halloween Driving Schools: Buckle up for a haunted highway full of silly scares and boo-levard detours on this frightfully fun takeover of LEGOLAND California's newly reopened Driving Schools!

*NEW* Monster Halloween Hub: Step into the Monster Halloween Hub, where the Park entrance comes alive with Halloween mischief inviting guests to meet and greet with favorites like Mummy, Monster Rocker, Green Witch, Tiger Woman, and Spider Lady!

Zombie University: Step into the world of Zombie University and join LEGO Zombie Cheerleader and her crew as they conduct cheer tryouts with some drop-dead killer moves in Fun Town.

Prehistoric Pumpkin Patch: LEGO T-Rex Guy is planting the seeds for fun as he turns Dino Valley into his very own fall festival! Stomp through his Prehistoric Pumpkin Patch, snag sweet treats from T-Rex Guy and his pal Scarecrow, and build your own LEGO pumpkin.

Lord Vampyre's Very Important Monsters (V.I.M) Costume Party: Everyone is invited to compete in the famous costume contest hosted by Lord Vampyre. Make sure you wear your best monster, best homemade or best group costume for a chance to win!

The Monster Rock Off: Witness Monster Rocker, Tiger Woman, Wolf Guy, and Zombie Cheerleader in their LEGO Monster band as they battle it out for the title of best rocker. This is an epic, live rock concert full of classic rock n' roll songs – plus, you get to decide who wins the rock off!

Once Upon a Brick - The Tale of the Wolf Guy: Learn the story of Wolf Guy, a monster who gets himself into a hairy situation. This silly comedy is sure to have all guests howling with laughter.

Spider Lady's Spiderling Build: Join Spider Lady's web and build your very own LEGO spider creation to add to her web of wonders!

Spiders Swarming MINILAND: Watch out as more than 1,200 LEGO spiders have taken over the LEGO versions of San Diego and Los Angeles!

Disco Dragon Coaster: For more electrifying excitement, the Dragon is getting a disco remix with festive decorations, a groovy monster soundtrack, and an illuminating party atmosphere.

Guests can save up to $20 on admission by purchasing tickets early at LEGOLAND.com/California

The Halloween season is in full swing at LEGOLAND California, even on weekdays – with costumed characters, boo-rillaint Halloween décor, and fall-themed treats.

