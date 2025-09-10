Rock On! Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando Unveils Stunning Renovated Rooms

The Signature Collection hotel at Universal Orlando is wrapping up a multi-million dollar renovation by debuting some fabulous new rooms.

One of Universal Orlando’s signature hotels, Hard Rock Hotel, has debuted newly-renovated guest rooms and suites, as an encore to a multi-year, nearly $40 million renovation.

What’s Happening:

The Hard Rock Hotel is wrapping up a multi-million dollar renovation by debuting newly-renovated guest rooms and suites.

Inspired by the colors and textures of a California sunset, the new room design leans heavily into oranges, blues and ambers. Driftwood accents and handmade macrame fixtures are new additions that transport guests to a different time and place.

Design firm KTGY, known for their innovative storytelling, focused on creating an evocative aesthetic inside to create synergy with the California modern mission-style exterior.

Fan-favorite elements still feature prominently in the rooms, such as newly-elevated record artwork on the walls and the fan-favorite mirrors with celebrity heights.

The renovation has also included updates to its hotel’s signature restaurant, The Kitchen, its chic lobby bar, Velvet Bar, and the building façade.

The hotel is jointly owned by Loews Hotels & Co, Universal Destinations & Experiences and Hard Rock International, serving as one of Universal Orlando’s Signature Collection hotels.

Hard Rock Hotel is located just a short walk or complimentary water taxi or shuttle ride away from all four Universal Orlando airports.

Guests staying at Hard Rock Hotel Orlando receive an exclusive package of theme park benefits, such as free Universal Express Unlimited ride access to skip the regular lines at participating Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure attractions, as well as Early Park Admission, and more.

Beyond the rooms, guests also get to experience a priceless collection of music memorabilia and live music – including poolside DJs, the weekly Acoustic Brunch in The Kitchen, and the Velvet Sessions and Velvet Unplugged concert series.

What They’re Saying:

John Power, managing director at Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando: “We’re thrilled for our guests to experience a new look and feel when they check in next. Think of a place where you would hang out and listen to your favorite band lay down a new track in the studio. That is the vibe the designers created in our new rooms."

More Universal Orlando News: