Volcano Bay Nights Returns to Universal Orlando with Appearances from Scooby-Doo and the Gang
The after-hours event will take place on Friday nights this September and October.
Volcano Bay Nights has returned to Universal Orlando for a second set of after-hours events taking place in September and October. This time around, there are a few new menu items and a fun new meet & greet experience.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Volcano Bay Nights debuted this past April, bringing nighttime vibes to the resort’s incredible water theme park.
- If you weren’t able to attend the event, you now have another chance, as it is back every Friday night during September and October 2025.
- During the limited-capacity event, attendees can enjoy popular water attractions under the moonlight, along with live entertainment, complimentary island treats, and a variety of activities in a vibrant tropical setting.
- New for the fall season, things are getting a little spooky, as Scooby-Doo and the Gang confront Ghost Clown within the lava-lit paradise.
- Guests can also take a picture with the iconic Mystery Machine, which can typically be found over at Universal Studios Florida.
- Some of the delicious snacks included with event admission this go around include Churro Bites with Mango or Chocolate Dipping Sauce, and Golden Pineapple & Coconut Popcorn.
- Free drink refills are available throughout the evening with a special Volcano Bay Freestyle Souvenir Cup.
- Plus, additional specialty menu items will be available for purchase at Kohola Reef Restaurant & Social Club, Koka Poroka Ice Cream Kona and select snack stands.
- Tickets for Volcano Bay Nights are available for purchase for $99 plus tax per person and standard self-parking is included in the price of admission for the event.
- Attendees are welcome to arrive as early as 4:00 p.m. to explore the park before the exclusive event starts at 7:00 p.m.
- Universal Orlando Passholders are eligible for a 10% discount on the ticket price when presenting a valid Annual or Seasonal Pass along with a valid photo ID.
ByeBye TapuTapu:
- Some of these events (namely the ones in October) will take place after a significant change has been made to the park – the removal of the TapuTapu wristbands.
- Beginning October 1st, 2025, the TapuTapu wearable and virtual line will be a thing of the past, as guests will now utilize regular standby queues for all attractions.
- No word was given on how or if the interactive TapuTapu elements around the park will continue.
- In other Volcano Bay news, the park will be closed for a lengthy seasonal closure starting on October 26th, 2026, with a current planned reopening on or before March 24th, 2027.
More Universal Orlando News:
- Kowa-Kawa Craze: Discover HamiKuma's Terrifyingly Cute Backstory at Halloween Horror Nights
- Live Music, Food and Wine, and Luaus: Universal Orlando Announces Fall Fun at Their Resort Hotels
- Universal Epic Universe Has a Surprisingly Low Google Review Score
- Go Behind the Scenes of Universal's Theme Parks and Universal Epic Universe in New Documentary on Peacock
- Enter the Abyss: Explore the Haunted Houses and Scare Zones of Halloween Horror Nights 34 at Universal Orlando
Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning