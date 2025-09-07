Volcano Bay Nights Returns to Universal Orlando with Appearances from Scooby-Doo and the Gang

The after-hours event will take place on Friday nights this September and October.

Volcano Bay Nights has returned to Universal Orlando for a second set of after-hours events taking place in September and October. This time around, there are a few new menu items and a fun new meet & greet experience.

What’s Happening:

Universal Volcano Bay Nights

If you weren’t able to attend the event, you now have another chance, as it is back every Friday night during September and October 2025.

During the limited-capacity event, attendees can enjoy popular water attractions under the moonlight, along with live entertainment, complimentary island treats, and a variety of activities in a vibrant tropical setting.

New for the fall season, things are getting a little spooky, as Scooby-Doo and the Gang confront Ghost Clown within the lava-lit paradise.

within the lava-lit paradise. Guests can also take a picture with the iconic Mystery Machine, which can typically be found over at Universal Studios Florida.

Some of the delicious snacks included with event admission this go around include Churro Bites with Mango or Chocolate Dipping Sauce, and Golden Pineapple & Coconut Popcorn.

Free drink refills are available throughout the evening with a special Volcano Bay Freestyle Souvenir Cup.

Plus, additional specialty menu items will be available for purchase at Kohola Reef Restaurant & Social Club, Koka Poroka Ice Cream Kona and select snack stands.

Tickets for Volcano Bay Nights are available for purchase

Attendees are welcome to arrive as early as 4:00 p.m. to explore the park before the exclusive event starts at 7:00 p.m.

Universal Orlando Passholders are eligible for a 10% discount on the ticket price when presenting a valid Annual or Seasonal Pass along with a valid photo ID.

ByeBye TapuTapu:

Some of these events (namely the ones in October) will take place after a significant change has been made to the park – the removal of the TapuTapu wristbands

Beginning October 1st, 2025, the TapuTapu wearable and virtual line will be a thing of the past, as guests will now utilize regular standby queues for all attractions.

No word was given on how or if the interactive TapuTapu elements around the park will continue.

In other Volcano Bay news, the park will be closed for a lengthy seasonal closure starting on October 26th, 2026, with a current planned reopening on or before March 24th, 2027.

