Enter the Abyss: Explore the Haunted Houses and Scare Zones of Halloween Horror Nights 34 at Universal Orlando

Amid the excitement of Destination D23 over the weekend, things were getting a little creepier down the street at Universal Orlando, where Halloween Horror Nights 34 kicked off! We had the chance to attend opening night of the event and have highlights from most of the haunted houses and scare zones to share.

Haunted Houses

WWE: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks

Horror fans brave enough to travel through the light of the lantern will find themselves transported into the maniacal minds of The Wyatt Sicks, where each member reigns supreme within their own horrific domains. There, Uncle Howdy together with Ramblin Rabbit, Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch and Huskus the Pig will be waiting to take bloody retribution on a world that has abandoned them. Along the way, guests will be stalked by the eerie presence of The Fiend, Bray’s sadistic alter ego, who looms within the shadows and beckons them to let him in.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Guests will follow in the footsteps of Mike, who was recently fired and desperate for work so that he can keep custody of his little sister, after he accepts a position as a night security guard in an abandoned themed entertainment center: Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. The terror will start as guests navigate the corridors and learn that nothing at Freddy’s is what it seems when they encounter the supernatural and become lured into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare.

Terrifier

Terrifier is a grisly haunted house oozing with a new sense of terror that takes guests into Art the Clown’s gruesome Funhouse, which first appeared in Terrifier 2. Guests will be overwhelmed by the sights, sounds, smells and dread of Art’s grotesque kills, gleefully displayed for all to see. As fans make their way through the claustrophobic corridors, they will encounter familiar faces, including Vicky and the Little Pale Girl, and witness iconic kills from the franchise. Chaos reigns at the Clown Café, terror festers in a revolting bathroom and holiday cheer turns deadly in a Christmas nightmare. Guests must escape Art’s twisted world—or become his next gruesome display.

Hatchet and Chains: Demon Bounty Hunters

In this Old West town, all hell is breaking loose. Red-hot lava demons are trying to possess everyone, melting everything in their path. Your only hope: Hatchet and Chains with their mystical weapons.

Grave of Flesh

Welcome to your funeral, where things are about to go from bad to worse. You’ll enter your grave and then the underworld, where flesh-eaters who feed on the dead will hunt you for all eternity.

Jason Universe

Jason Universe takes Halloween Horror Nights guests on a vengeance tour throughout the summer camp to see where it all began, from the creaking floorboards of Jason’s ramshackle cabin to the decaying main lodge and the eerie forest that offers no refuge for his victims. Around every corner, fans will be inundated with infamous killer moments from Jason’s heinous homicidal career as he taunts and stalks his victims who learn too late that the legend is real.

Fallout

In this terrifying haunted house, fans will encounter iconic scenes and characters that will put them into the frightening action of the popular series. The journey begins beneath the surface in Vault 33, where guests follow vault-dweller Lucy MacLean as she escapes a bloody massacre, only to discover an evil hidden secret. From there, visitors venture to the surface, where they must dodge attacks from Scavengers and Raiders, desperate survivors who will do anything to remain alive, as well as mutated cockroaches known as RAD Roaches. As guests travel through the hellish Wasteland, they will go through iconic locations like the Super Duper Mart and encounter The Ghoul, an ageless bounty hunter who has endured radiation exposure for centuries. Additionally, they will come face-to-face with a young squire named Maximus and gaze in awe at his T-60 armor. With frightful terrors at every turn of the eerily authentic haunted house, fans will question if they can ever escape the horrors of The Wasteland.

Gálkn: Monsters of the North

In a remote northern village, a wicked being rises from the dead, bringing a horde of monsters and demons from the fjords to wreak havoc on the townspeople. Try to escape the belly of the beast.

El Artista: A Spanish Haunting

In 19th century Spain, a tortured artist moves to an isolated country manor to seek inspiration. Instead, the art comes alive and possesses him. You’re about to be part of the permanent exhibition.

Dolls: Let’s Play Dead

You’re about to become doll-sized and witness the unnatural creations of a twisted little girl. You’ll be hunted by burnt fashion dolls, toys she’s melded together and undead horrors in her dollhouse.

Scare Zones

The Origins of Horror

Enter a decaying conservatory where artists carve tributes to Halloween Horror Nights. You’ll encounter monstrous crows, gargoyles and more.

The Cat Lady of Crooked Lane

Cat Got Your Tongue? Travel a winding path to a mysterious home, where trick-or-treaters are transformed into feral felines. Be careful or you’ll be next.

Mutations: Toxic Twenties

In a 1920s neighborhood, a BuzzCon truck with radioactive cargo crashes into a mobster getaway car sending the city into toxic pandemonium.

Halloween Horror Nights takes place on select nights through November 2nd, 2025 at Universal Studios Florida. Find out more about this year’s event by pursuing our HHN 34 tag.