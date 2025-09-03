Ride the Movies, Movie the Rides: Go Behind the Scenes of Universal's Theme Parks and the New Universal Epic Universe in New Documentary on Peacock

The new documentary is set to arrive on the platform later this month.

Cinema Legend Steven Spielberg and others involved with the creation of Orlando’s newest theme park, Universal Epic Universe, are set to take part in a new documentary debuting later this month, Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks.

What’s Happening:

NBC Universal-Owned Peacock has released the official trailer for Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks , a new 3-part docuseries premiering Monday, September 29.

, a new 3-part docuseries premiering Monday, September 29. The docuseries is set to pull back the curtain on Universal Orlando Epic Universe

Exclusive interviews include Donna Langley (Chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios), Steven Spielberg (legendary filmmaker and Universal Destinations and Experiences Creative Consultant), Kathleen Kennedy ( E.T., Jurassic Park) , Frank Marshall ( Back to the Future ), Jon M. Chu ( Wicked and Wicked: For Good) , Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World Franchise ), Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh ( Wicked and Wicked: For Good ), and Vin Diesel ( Fast & Furious Saga).

, Frank Marshall ( ), Jon M. Chu ( , Bryce Dallas Howard ), Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh ( ), and Vin Diesel ( Saga). In addition to Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks, NBC invites audiences to embark on a spectacular adventure with Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe , now streaming on Peacock. Hosted by Joe Manganiello, the one-hour special takes viewers on an unforgettable journey through the portals of Universal Epic Universe.

NBC invites audiences to embark on a spectacular adventure with , now streaming on Peacock. Hosted by Joe Manganiello, the one-hour special takes viewers on an unforgettable journey through the portals of Universal Epic Universe. Check out the trailer of Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks below.

Not-So-Epic Reactions and Thoughts:

The title seems to insinuate that this doc is going to expand on the Universal Parks around the globe, but the trailer seems to show us how the original Universal Studios Hollywood jumped to Universal Epic Universe - with nothing in between.

The only real hope I have that we’ll touch on the rest of the parks in Orlando - which are quite historical and worth documentary coverage unto themselves - is that the doc also features Bryce Dallas Howard.

I am basing this solely on a synergy-effort to tie-in Islands of Adventure’s Velocicoaster in some way, as that is the newest headlining experience in that park, and she appears in it and the Jurassic World films that it is based on.

films that it is based on. That said, I’m quite excited to hear from Steven Spielberg about the new park, given that he has had a long relationship with the original Hollywood park and later became a creative consultant for Universal Orlando and eventually the rest of the Universal Destinations and experiences around the globe.

I know he has had some connections with Universal Epic Universe and even provided some narration for the park’s opening fireworks spectacular.

Also, there seems to be a lot of Wicked representation in the Epic Universe documentary…I wonder why that would be?