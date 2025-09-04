Live Music, Food and Wine, and Luaus: Universal Orlando Announces Fall Fun at their Resort Hotels

Check out the full schedule of events coming to Hard Rock Hotel, Portofino Bay, and Royal Pacific.

Jump into the action this fall at Universal Orlando’s resort hotels and create your own movie worthy stories!

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando has unveiled their fall lineup of events happening across three of their major hotels.

Taking place at Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Hard Rock Hotel, and Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, the special events schedule includes live music, food and wine, and more!

This season, fans will also be able to enjoy the return of Velvet Sessions at Hard Rock Hotel and a peak and the food and beverage offerings coming to Harbor Nights.

Let’s take a look at this year’s schedule.

Velvet Sessions at Hard Rock Hotel

Velvet Unplugged Featuring Dream Street

On September 12th at 7PM enjoy a 2000s nostalgia filled acoustic set by Matt Ballinger and Greg Raposo of the boy band Dream Street. The pair are set to perform their hit songs like “It Happens Every Time" and “Sugar Rush" live from the Hard Rock Hotel lobby. You can grab tickets here.

Pinktober Velvet Sessions Featuring Sister Hazel

Also taking over the Hard Rock Hotel lobby with a high-energy concert experience, Sister Hazel is set to perform their hits “All For You," “Your Winter," “Change Your Mind," “Champagne High," and more at the anticipated return of Pinktober Velvet Sessions. The group is set to rock out on September 25th at 6:30PM, and you can find ticket info here.

Halloween Velvet Sessions Featuring Sebastian Bach

Hit rock musician and television personality Sebastian Bach is bringing the “Monkey Business" to a special adults-only Halloween party and lobby concert. Set to bring the Hard Rock Hotel to its feet on October 30th at 6:30PM, fans can celebrate some frightfully fall fun soundtracked by the singer's hit songs “18 and Life," “I Remember You," “Youth Gone Wild" and more. You can learn more about tickets here.

Harbor Nights at Portofino Bay

Harbor Nights La Dolce Vita

On October 17th from 6:30PM to 10PM, enjoy a culinary journey through Italy as Portofino Bay invites guests to the Harbor Piazza for a delicious evening under the stars. Bringing the charm of the Mediterranean right to the heart of Orlando, FL, guests can indulge in specially curated food and wines perfect for a romantic evening. For those looking for some VIP treatment, the event's VIP ticket upgrade offers a special six-course wine dinner featuring Santa Margherita wines. You can purchase tickets for Harbor Nights here.

Luau at Royal Pacific

Wantilan Luau

Available Saturday evenings year-round from 6PM to 8:30PM, enjoy an immersive experience into a traditional Hawaiian luau. Featuring an all-you-can-eat buffet with pit-roasted pig, fire-grilled beef, Pacific catch of the day, ahi poke salad, Hawaiian chicken teriyaki, desserts, and a special kid-friend buffet, you won’t want to miss out on this weekly dinner show. You can find ticketing information here.

Behind the Scenes of Universal Orlando Resort:

As Universal Orlando continues to celebrate the milestone opening of Epic Universe Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks .

. Including interviews with Stephen Spielberg and others involved with Universal Epic Universe, the new 3-part documentary is set to debut on Peacock on September 29th.

Other interviews include Donna Langley (Chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios), Kathleen Kennedy ( E.T., Jurassic Park ), Frank Marshall ( Back to the Future ), Jon M. Chu ( Wicked and Wicked: For Good ), Bryce Dallas Howard ( Jurassic World Franchise), Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh ( Wicked and Wicked: For Good ), and Vin Diesel ( Fast & Furious Saga).

), Frank Marshall ( ), Jon M. Chu ( and ), Bryce Dallas Howard ( Franchise), Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh ( and ), and Vin Diesel ( Saga). Be sure to check it out later this month, only on Peacock.

