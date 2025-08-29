Survive the Night with Five Nights at Freddy’s Merchandise at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights

Brave the new house, then take home exclusive FNAF gear and other frightful finds.

Halloween Horror Nights is in full swing at Universal Orlando Resort, and this year, fans can step into the terrifying new Five Nights at Freddy’s house and then take a souvenir home with exclusive Five Nights at Freddy's merchandise alongside the event’s staples.

What’s Happening:

Halloween Horror Nights merchandise has arrived at Universal Studios, featuring both event-exclusive items and a fan-favorite Five Nights at Freddy’s collection.

collection. From tees and button-ups to jackets, accessories, and more, there’s plenty for fans to take home this HHN season.

Here’s a look at what Universal has in store:

Halloween Horror Nights 2025 Houses Shirt - $33.00

Halloween Horror Nights 2025 Icons Event Shirt - $33.00

Five Nights at Freddy’s Headband - $35

Five Nights at Freddy’s Halloween Horror Nights Event Shirt- $33

Five Nights at Freddy’s RSVLTS Reversible Letterman Jacket - $110

Five Nights at Freddy’s RSVLTS Button-up Shirt - $80

Five Nights at Freddy’s Kids Shirt - $25

Five Nights at Freddy’s Kids Hoodie - $50

Five Nights at Freddy’s Fuzzy Socks - $25

Five Nights at Freddy’s Glass Cups - $15

Five Nights at Freddy’s Keychain - $14

Five Nights at Freddy’s Mystery Pins - $18

Five Nights at Freddy’s Pizza Box Pin - $45

Five Nights at Freddy’s Lanyard - $17

Five Nights at Freddy’s Lanyard Pouch - $8

Five Nights at Freddy’s Coaster - $10

Five Nights at Freddy’s Stick and Sew-on Patches - $18

Five Nights at Freddy’s Dream Theory Journal - $25

