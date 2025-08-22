Halloween Horror Nights 2025 Promises a Terrifying Smell "That Will Stick To You" in New First Look
Somehow we already know what everyone will be talking about from this year in future years.
Entertainment Weekly shared a first look at Halloween Horror Nights coming to Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, including the house that will leave you with a smell “that sticks to you."
What’s Happening:
- A new exclusive in Entertainment Weekly (EW) has shared more details about what fans can expect at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights events at both Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood.
- In the article, they share more about the houses based on Terrifier, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Fallout, and more, with comments from Universal Creative team member Lora Sauls.
- Sauls immediately shares that the house, Jason Universe, coming to both destinations for the annual event, is inspired by the Friday the 13th films, and features “a chase scene with multitudes of Jasons from films 1-8."
- We also get a first look at some of the locations that guests will see in the Five Nights at Freddy’s house, including a recreation of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.
- We’ve already known that Jim Henson’s Creature Shop is collaborating with Universal for the Five Nights at Freddy’s experience, but EW confirms that they have built exact replicas of Freddy, Foxy, Bonnie, Chica, and Cupcake, that “are huge and strictly [represented as] animatronics and puppeted characters" in the haunted house.
- The Fallout house is set to tease a secret character who is set for season two of the Amazon series, with Sauls confirming that fans see this one character will appear in upcoming episodes. Sauls told EW, “[Amazon] worked with us all during filming their second season…we’re excited about the tease."
- Fans will also recognize the locations depicted in the haunted house, including Ma June’s Sundries and the New California Republic Headquarters.
- On a more somber note, the look at WWE: The Horrors of Wyatt Sicks not only includes references to the origin story and Firefly Fun House children’s show, but also a tribute to Wyatt, who passed away in 2023, with his signature lantern sitting on an empty chair at the entrance of the house.
- The house will also include more video than any other HHN house, where guests will go through a TV Tunnel surrounded by multiple screens featuring 10 wrestlers from WWE’s history.
- Universal Orlando is also known for their original houses over their last 34 annual events, and EW shined a spotlight on El Artista: A Spanish Haunting.
- In it, we’ll go through a 19th-Century Spanish Manor, where a tortured artist seeks inspiration, “but the art comes alive and possesses him."
- And lastly, what is sure to be the most talked about house of the event based on this first look, is what we’re hearing about the Terrifier house, which “pushes sensory limits - including smell and touch."
- According to the first look, the house will “douse attendees in waves of warm water, complete with iron smell to mimic blood."
- Sauls explained to EW that it soaked her hair and feet on a trial run, but commented that other smells from the house “stick to you."
- What smell? Feces. “It clings to your clothes, to the walls - even when that house isn’t going, it smells."
- No images revealed what the interior of the house will look like, but Sauls confirmed that a popular kill from the movies - dubbed “the Hacksaw Kill" - will appear in the house, along with new kills that come from working with director Damien Leone.
- For more from the exclusive first look, head over to EW.
- Halloween Horror Nights arrives at Universal Orlando August 29th running select nights through November 2nd. The event hits Universal Studios Hollywood on select nights from September 4th, through November 2nd.
