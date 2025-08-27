Step Into the Museum of Antiquities: First Look at the 2025 Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida

The ever-popular Tribute Store has a new spot this year and looks to offer some incredible theming, as usual.

With just three days until the terror of Halloween Horror Nights is unleashed at Universal Orlando, we’re getting a first glimpse inside the Tribute Store, which is located in a new venue this year.

What’s Happening:

This year, the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store is on the move – but only slightly. Typically located in the New York section of the park to the left of Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride, this year’s Tribute Store can be found to the right of the aforementioned attraction, taking over what is usually the exit gift shop Sahara Traders and the attached arcade.

This move is likely due to potentially increased demand for a roller coaster type attraction following the recent permanent closure of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit

Before it opens to the public, Universal Orlando has shared a video previewing the awesome looking Tribute Store, which continues the Museum of Antiquities theme from the attraction.

The Palace Theater facade offers a grand entrance to the Tribute Store, while the inside takes on a museum theme with exhibits alternating with merchandise displays.

The Tribute Store was supposed to open to guests today, August 26th, but that did not happen. Rest assured, it should be open by the first official Halloween Horror Nights event night, which is this Friday, August 29th.

Halloween Horror Nights takes place August 29th through November 2nd, 2025 at Universal Studios Florida. Find out more about this year’s event by pursuing our HHN 34 tag

