Universal Orlando Bids Farewell to Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit with Unique Character Opportunities

Riders of the attraction on its final day also received exclusive guitar picks after riding the attraction.

Unique characters from Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit celebrated the final operating day of the roller coaster at Universal Orlando Resort today.

What’s Happening:

In June, Universal Orlando

That day has finally come, and plenty of Universal fans descended upon Universal Studios Florida to get in one last ride on the attraction. In fact, the attraction garnered wait times of up to 175 minutes during the day.

Universal sent off the roller coaster in style by having the characters from the ride’s decidedly early 2000s queue video out for meet and greets.

As guests exited the attraction on its final day, they were handed guitar picks with the attraction’s logo on them.

Guests are being handed guitar picks as a keepsake as they exit Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit. @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/JdELR3uDCN — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) August 17, 2025

Nothing regarding any potential replacement for the attraction has been officially announced by Universal, but permits have been filed

Rumors indicate another large-scale roller coaster from manufacturer Intamin, possibly similar to the Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift

Even before Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit permanently closed, construction began back in June

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, which allows guests to select from a variety of music tracks to listen to throughout their thrilling ride, first opened at the park in 2009.

In 2023, the number of songs featured was reduced dramatically

What Could a New Coaster Be Themed To?

Personally, I wouldn’t like to see Universal copy their homework and do another Fast & Furious themed coaster here. With permits indicating that the entrance would move towards the back of the park in New York, a perfect theme could be something to do with Ghostbusters – as the old facade from the park’s former Ghostbusters -themed show still stands.

themed coaster here. With permits indicating that the entrance would move towards the back of the park in New York, a perfect theme could be something to do with – as the old facade from the park’s former -themed show still stands. Another idea, which would surely be beloved by fans of Universal Studios Florida old, is Back to the Future – but did Universal kind of already do that with Stardust Racers at Epic Universe

– but did Universal kind of already do that with Stardust Racers at Or maybe an all-encompassing Hollywood theme would work wonders? Time will tell…

More Universal Orlando News: