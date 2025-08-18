Universal Orlando Bids Farewell to Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit with Unique Character Opportunities
Riders of the attraction on its final day also received exclusive guitar picks after riding the attraction.
Unique characters from Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit celebrated the final operating day of the roller coaster at Universal Orlando Resort today.
What’s Happening:
- In June, Universal Orlando announced that Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit would be closing on August 18th, 2025 to make way for a new experience.
- That day has finally come, and plenty of Universal fans descended upon Universal Studios Florida to get in one last ride on the attraction. In fact, the attraction garnered wait times of up to 175 minutes during the day.
- Universal sent off the roller coaster in style by having the characters from the ride’s decidedly early 2000s queue video out for meet and greets.
- As guests exited the attraction on its final day, they were handed guitar picks with the attraction’s logo on them.
- Nothing regarding any potential replacement for the attraction has been officially announced by Universal, but permits have been filed for construction of a proposed new attraction.
- Rumors indicate another large-scale roller coaster from manufacturer Intamin, possibly similar to the Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift coaster currently under construction at Universal Studios Hollywood.
- Even before Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit permanently closed, construction began back in June on the attraction’s replacement.
- Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, which allows guests to select from a variety of music tracks to listen to throughout their thrilling ride, first opened at the park in 2009.
- In 2023, the number of songs featured was reduced dramatically from over 30 to just 5 selections.
What Could a New Coaster Be Themed To?
- Personally, I wouldn’t like to see Universal copy their homework and do another Fast & Furious themed coaster here. With permits indicating that the entrance would move towards the back of the park in New York, a perfect theme could be something to do with Ghostbusters – as the old facade from the park’s former Ghostbusters-themed show still stands.
- Another idea, which would surely be beloved by fans of Universal Studios Florida old, is Back to the Future – but did Universal kind of already do that with Stardust Racers at Epic Universe?
- Or maybe an all-encompassing Hollywood theme would work wonders? Time will tell…
