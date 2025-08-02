Dolores the Aquilops from “Jurassic World: Rebirth” Makes Her East Coast Debut at Universal Orlando
Visitors to Islands of Adventure now have the chance to meet with this adorable baby dinosaur.
After making her debut at Universal Studios Hollywood for the park's Mega Movie Summer celebration, the absolutely adorable Dolores the Aquilops from Jurassic World: Rebirth has made her way over to the east coast.
What’s Happening:
- Dolores the Aquilops has taken Universal Studios Hollywood by storm this summer, and now guests at the Universal Orlando Resort can also meet with the adorable baby dinosaur at Islands of Adventure.
- Universal Orlando’s X account shared the news of Dolores’ arrival with some appropriately adorable photos of her in action at the park.
- We previously had the chance to meet with Dolores and her handler in Hollywood, who was extremely friendly and forthcoming with information on this delightfully cute (and surprisingly vocal) new addition to Jurassic World. For example, it seems that the Aquilops is an herbivore and is a distant cousin to the Triceratops, though the two species did not live during the same eras.
- You can get a closer look at Dolores in our previous report and in the video below.
- Mega Movie Summer runs daily from now through Sunday, August 10th at Universal Studios Hollywood.
- If you’re in the mood for more dinos, check out Ben’s review of Jurassic World: Rebirth.
More Universal Orlando News:
- Mr. Wolf from The Bad Guys 2 has made his meet & greet debut at Universal Orlando, coinciding with the release of the sequel to his hit film.
- NBC is set to take viewers inside the portals of Universal Epic Universe in a new one-hour special hosted by Joe Manganiello.
- Two very different haunted houses are coming to Halloween Horror Nights on both coasts, with the confirmation of a Five Nights at Freddy’s house, as well as one based around WWE’s legendary The Wyatt Sicks.
- Three tracks from Celestial Park have arrived on streaming services ahead of a full Epic Universe soundtrack release next year.
