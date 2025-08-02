Dolores the Aquilops from “Jurassic World: Rebirth” Makes Her East Coast Debut at Universal Orlando

Visitors to Islands of Adventure now have the chance to meet with this adorable baby dinosaur.

After making her debut at Universal Studios Hollywood for the park's Mega Movie Summer celebration, the absolutely adorable Dolores the Aquilops from Jurassic World: Rebirth has made her way over to the east coast.

We previously had the chance to meet with Dolores and her handler in Hollywood, who was extremely friendly and forthcoming with information on this delightfully cute (and surprisingly vocal) new addition to Jurassic World. For example, it seems that the Aquilops is an herbivore and is a distant cousin to the Triceratops, though the two species did not live during the same eras.

Mega Movie Summer runs daily from now through Sunday, August 10th at Universal Studios Hollywood.

If you’re in the mood for more dinos, check out Ben’s review Jurassic World: Rebirth.

