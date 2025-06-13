Video / Photos: Meet Dolores the Adorable Aquilops from "Jurassic World: Rebirth" at Universal Studios Hollywood

This new offering is being introduced as part of Mega Movie Summer.

Yesterday during my visit to Universal Studios Hollywood for the kickoff of the Southern California theme park’s Mega Movie Summer celebration, I had the wonderful opportunity to meet Dolores, the absolutely adorable Aquilops dinosaur from the highly anticipated upcoming film Jurassic World: Rebirth.

Dolores and her handler can be found roaming around the Jurassic World area on Universal Studios Hollywood’s Lower Lot section, and it was such a blast to interact with them and learn a bit more about the Aquilops species. You can watch my meeting with Aquilops in the embedded YouTube video below.

Watch Dolores the Aquilops Meet & Greet | Jurassic World: Rebirth | Universal Studios Hollywood:

And below are some additional still photos of Dolores and her handler, who was extremely friendly and forthcoming with information on this delightfully cute (and surprisingly vocal) new addition to Jurassic World. For example, it seems that Aquilops is an herbivore and is a distant cousin to the Triceratops, though the two species did not live during the same eras.

Mega Movie Summer runs daily from now through Sunday, August 10th at Universal Studios Hollywood, and Universal Pictures’ Jurassic World: Rebirth opens Wednesday, July 2nd in theaters everywhere.

