Jurassic World: Compy Chaos Scavenger Hunt Introduced for Mega Movie Summer at Universal Studios Hollywood

Yesterday during my visit to Universal Studios Hollywood for the kickoff of Mega Movie Summer, I participated in the fun new Jurassic World: Compy Chaos scavenger hunt, and below are my photos and breakdown of the experience.

While I was down in the Lower Lot area of the theme park checking out all the new Mega Movie Summer offerings added to the Jurassic World section, I noticed a character approaching guests and asking for help tracking down her lost Compsognathus (better known as “Compy" in the Jurassic universe) dinosaurs. I joined the group and she showed us a drawing she did of a Compy.

Then she distributed a guide to the “Compy Chaos" scavenger hunt, which invites guests to search for these diminutive dinosaurs around the area and solve a puzzle on the sheet.

I won’t spoil all the Compy locations, but below are photos of a few to get you started on your journey if you choose to play along during your visit to Universal Studios Hollywood. Each Compy is accompanied by a letter that will help your complete the riddle on the back of the pamphlet (the clue at the bottom of the sheet might also help out if you’re familiar with the original 1993 Jurassic Park movie).

Upon finding all of the Compys, unscrambling the letters and solving the puzzle, guests can bring in their completed “field guide" to the Jurassic Outfitters gift shop to exchange it for a nice “Compy Chaos Tracker" button. But even beyond the complimentary prize, I thought this was a very nice new addition to the Jurassic World area for Mega Movie Summer!

Mega Movie Summer runs daily from now through Sunday, August 10th at Universal Studios Hollywood. Be sure to visit the park’s official website for additional information.