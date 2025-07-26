An Epic Soundtrack: Celestial Park Tunes On Their Way to Streaming, Additional Soundtracks Promised Next Year
Some tracks will be available as soon as tomorrow morning!
Fans of Universal Epic Universe can soon listen to the excitement building sounds of Celestial Park on most major streaming platforms…and that’s only just the beginning!
What’s Happening:
- Universal Orlando has promised the debut of a number of audio tracks from their newest theme park, Universal Epic Universe, on major streaming services.
- Promised to be released at 12:01 AM Tomorrow, Sunday, July 27th, the music will feature three songs from the Celestial Park soundtrack.
- The rest of the soundtrack is expected on streaming and on vinyl next year.
- Celestial Park is the main hub of the new park, serving as the gateway to the four immersively themed portals that make up the bulk of the park. It is home to the Constellation Carousel and the popular Stardust Racers, along with a number of restaurants and shops, all anchored by beautiful lagoons with fountains stretching across the expanse.
- One of the things fans love already is the music in the area, which will be arriving on streaming services later tonight/tomorrow morning.
- But wait! There’s more! Fans at a special Epic Universe panel were treated to more news regarding the soundtracks of the park.
- Not only are we getting the full Celestial Park soundtrack in 2026, but a soundtrack to Dark Universe - one of the themed portals of the park whose soundtrack was composed by Danny Elfman will also arrive next year.
- In addition, the soundtrack to Isle of Berk, the How to Drain Your Dragon themed portal of the park, is also in the works.
