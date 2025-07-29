Take an Epic Journey Through Universal's Newest Theme Park in New NBC Special

"Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe" airs Wednesday, August 20th at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

NBC is set to take viewers inside the portals of Universal Epic Universe in a new one-hour special hosted by Joe Manganiello.

What’s Happening:

Next month, NBC will take an in-depth look at Universal Orlando Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe .

. Host Joe Manganiello will take audiences on an epic journey as he experiences the park for the first time with unparalleled access to the park’s five immersive worlds.

He won’t be alone though, as some of the world’s greatest storytellers are coming along too. The special will feature on-the-ground appearances from Wicked and Saturday Night Live ’s Bowen Yang and his acclaimed Las Culturistas podcast co-host Matt Rogers.

and ’s Bowen Yang and his acclaimed podcast co-host Matt Rogers. Mason Thames and Nico Parker from the new live-action How to Train Your Dragon film and Warwick Davis from the Harry Potter film series will uncover the magic behind each world’s creation.

and Warwick Davis from the Harry Potter film series will uncover the magic behind each world’s creation. Other celebrity appearances in the special include: Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) Michelle Yeoh ( Wicked ) Vin Diesel (Fast & Furious franchise) Jon M. Chu ( Wicked and Wicked: For Good director)



Filmmaking icon Steven Spielberg, who still serves as a creative consultant for Universal Destinations and Experiences, will be featured in the program extensively with an extended interview offering insight into the creativity and artistry that makes the park truly revolutionary.

Universal’s rich history of immersive storytelling has defined entertainment for generations and the iconic phrase “Ride the Movies," coined by Spielberg over three decades ago, continues to be a concept celebrated today with several of the immersive attractions of Universal Epic Universe.

Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe airs Wednesday, August 20th at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.

airs Wednesday, August 20th at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock. It should be noted that this special is different from the previously announced Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks. That docuseries was supposed to arrive on Peacock this month, but its premiere has been pushed back to later this year.

