Loews Hotels Unveil Fizz by Loews: A New Craft Soda Experience at Universal Orlando
Universal Orlando Resort hotels are now offering some delicious craft soda options.
Nobody loves soda like Loews Hotels, and they’re proving that with a new craft soda program at Universal Orlando Resort hotels.
What’s Happening:
- Loews Hotels, who operate all the hotels at the Universal Orlando Resort, are planning to launch the Fizz by Loews Hotels program. This program will bring refreshing, customizable, house-made sodas and spritzes available to Loews properties nationwide.
- The company says that they are the first hospitality brand to fully embrace the culture’s shift in soda drinking towards a more mindful, healthy style.
- In Orlando, Loews’ expert “fizzologists" have crafted refreshing sodas that are available spirit-free or with a custom alcohol add-on, allowing guests to personalize their experience.
- Fizz by Loews Hotels will build on the brand’s Free Spirited by Loews Hotel program, which offers curated non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beverages.
- Below, check out the launch menu for the Fizz by Loews Hotels program.
UNIVERSAL HELIOS GRAND HOTEL
(available at Flora Taverna bar)
- Orange Sunrise – Freshly-squeezed orange juice, vanilla and thyme syrup, frozen pineapple ice cubes, soda water
- Blackberry Sunset – Blackberries, basil syrup, demerara, soda water
LOEWS PORTOFINO BAY HOTEL
- Blood Orange Italian Soda (available at Mama Della’s Ristorante) – Blood Orange Cordial, sparkling water, cold foam cream
- Key Lime Crush Soda (available at Caffe Espresso) – Vanilla Lime Cordial, sparkling water, whipped cream
LOEWS ROYAL PACIFIC RESORT
LOEWS SAPPHIRE FALLS RESORT
(available at Strong Water Tavern)
More Universal Orlando News:
- The annual Passholder Appreciation Days event is returning on August 15th, bringing with it six weeks of extra, exclusive benefits.
- Last week, Universal made a slew of announcements for the scare zones at Halloween Horror Nights this year, with such unique themes as Mutations: Toxic Twenties and The Cat Lady of Crooked Lane.
- Nightmare Fuel is returning to the circus, as Halloween Horror Nights has revealed the latest iteration of the popular show.
- Universal Destinations & Experiences is partnering with The Franklin Institute to open a new exhibit that will deliver an immersive look inside the epic world of Universal theme parks.
Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning