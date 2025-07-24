Loews Hotels Unveil Fizz by Loews: A New Craft Soda Experience at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort hotels are now offering some delicious craft soda options.

Nobody loves soda like Loews Hotels, and they’re proving that with a new craft soda program at Universal Orlando Resort hotels.

Blood Orange Italian Soda from Mama Della’s Ristorante
What’s Happening:

  • Loews Hotels, who operate all the hotels at the Universal Orlando Resort, are planning to launch the Fizz by Loews Hotels program. This program will bring refreshing, customizable, house-made sodas and spritzes available to Loews properties nationwide.
  • The company says that they are the first hospitality brand to fully embrace the culture’s shift in soda drinking towards a more mindful, healthy style.
  • In Orlando, Loews’ expert “fizzologists" have crafted refreshing sodas that are available spirit-free or with a custom alcohol add-on, allowing guests to personalize their experience.
  • Fizz by Loews Hotels will build on the brand’s Free Spirited by Loews Hotel program, which offers curated non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beverages.
  • Below, check out the launch menu for the Fizz by Loews Hotels program.

UNIVERSAL HELIOS GRAND HOTEL
(available at Flora Taverna bar)

  • Orange Sunrise – Freshly-squeezed orange juice, vanilla and thyme syrup, frozen pineapple ice cubes, soda water

  • Blackberry Sunset – Blackberries, basil syrup, demerara, soda water

LOEWS PORTOFINO BAY HOTEL

  • Blood Orange Italian Soda (available at Mama Della’s Ristorante) – Blood Orange Cordial, sparkling water, cold foam cream
  • Key Lime Crush Soda (available at Caffe Espresso) – Vanilla Lime Cordial, sparkling water, whipped cream

LOEWS ROYAL PACIFIC RESORT
(available at Orchid Court Lounge & Sushi Bar)

  • Sparkling Yuzu Limeade – Sparkling Lime and Yuzu Fever-Tree, lime juice, simple syrup and Sprite

  • Fizzy Mango Lemonade – Fever-Tree Ginger Beer, mango puree and Sparkling Fever-Tree Lemonade

  • Rosemary’s Lemon & Blueberry Soda – with blueberry/rosemary simple syrup, lemon juice and Sparkling Fever-Tree Lemonade

LOEWS SAPPHIRE FALLS RESORT

(available at Strong Water Tavern)

  • Passion Fruit Fizz – Passion fruit juice, simple syrup, topped with soda

  • Blackberry Fizz – Blackberries, simple syrup, lemon juice, topped with soda
  • Citrus Sparkler – Orange juice, lemon juice, lime juice, simple syrup, topped with soda

