Halloween Horror Nights Returns to the Circus with “Nightmare Fuel: Circus of Decay”
A new version of the popular show is on the docket for this year’s event at Universal Orlando.
Nightmare Fuel is returning to the circus, as Halloween Horror Nights has revealed the latest iteration of the popular show.
What’s Happening:
- Halloween Nightmare Fuel first started performing at the former Fear Factor Live stage during Halloween Horror Nights in 2021.
- Each year since has seen an updated version of the show with a new theme, with last year bringing the circus into the mix with Nightmare Fuel: Nocturnal Circus.
- This year, the circus is back, and definitely not better than ever, as this once-vibrant circus has festered into an unending nightmare.
- Enjoy a sinister spectacle of pyro, aerialists and illusions during Nightmare Fuel: Circus of Decay, performing nightly at Halloween Horror Nights.
What Else is Coming to Horror Nights This Year?
- The five original haunted houses announced for this year’s event are:
- They’re joined by four IP-based houses:
- Usually, there are 10 haunted houses at the event, so this leaves just 1 yet to be announced – which will most likely be IP-based.
- There’s also debate over whether Five Nights at Freddy’s will be a haunted house or some other type of experience, as Universal has yet to officially refer to it as such.
- Four scare zones have been revealed so far:
- Universal has also revealed two unique offerings that have been dubbed “street experiences" – Mel’s DIE-In Zombies and Club Horror.
- Halloween Horror Nights takes place August 29th through November 2nd, 2025 at Universal Studios Florida.
