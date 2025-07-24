Halloween Horror Nights Returns to the Circus with “Nightmare Fuel: Circus of Decay”

A new version of the popular show is on the docket for this year’s event at Universal Orlando.

Nightmare Fuel is returning to the circus, as Halloween Horror Nights has revealed the latest iteration of the popular show.

What’s Happening:

Halloween Nightmare Fuel first started performing at the former Fear Factor Live stage during Halloween Horror Nights in 2021.

Each year since has seen an updated version of the show with a new theme, with last year bringing the circus into the mix with Nightmare Fuel: Nocturnal Circus

This year, the circus is back, and definitely not better than ever, as this once-vibrant circus has festered into an unending nightmare.

Enjoy a sinister spectacle of pyro, aerialists and illusions during Nightmare Fuel: Circus of Decay, performing nightly at Halloween Horror Nights.

What Else is Coming to Horror Nights This Year?