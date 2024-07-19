Circus-Themed “Nightmare Fuel” Show Coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando This Year

The popular Nightmare Fuel show is returning to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando this year, with a new circus twist.
What’s Happening:
- Halloween Nightmare Fuel first started performing at the former Fear Factor Live stage during Halloween Horror Nights in 2021.
- Each year since has seen an updated version of the show with a new theme, such as last year’s Nightmare Fuel: Revenge Dream.
- This year will see the debut of the circus-themed Nightmare Fuel: Nocturnal Circus.
- The official description of the show reads: “Step right up to a dark circus, a new nightmare that carries with it a sinister curse. It’s a thrilling spectacle of pyro and aerialists.”
More on Halloween Horror Nights:
- Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando officially kicks off on August 30th and will run select nights through November 3rd.
- Multi-night passes for the Orlando event are now available to purchase.
- Three IP (intellectual property) houses have been announced for this year’s event, including Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, A Quiet Place and Insidious: The Further.
- Additionally, six original haunted houses have been revealed for this year’s event, and they are:
- We’ve also seen the announcement of two scare zones – Torture Faire and Swamp of the Undead.
