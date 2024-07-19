Circus-Themed “Nightmare Fuel” Show Coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando This Year

The popular Nightmare Fuel show is returning to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando this year, with a new circus twist.

Halloween Nightmare Fuel first started performing at the former Fear Factor Live stage during Halloween Horror Nights in 2021.

Each year since has seen an updated version of the show with a new theme, such as last year's Nightmare Fuel: Revenge Dream.

. This year will see the debut of the circus-themed Nightmare Fuel: Nocturnal Circus .

. The official description of the show reads: “Step right up to a dark circus, a new nightmare that carries with it a sinister curse. It’s a thrilling spectacle of pyro and aerialists.”

