Universal Orlando Reveals More Details About This Year’s Passholder Appreciation Days

Universal Orlando’s annual Passholder Appreciation Days event is returning on August 15th, bringing with it six weeks of extra, exclusive benefits.

Universal Orlando has shared more details for this year’s Passholder Appreciation Days, which takes place from August 15th through September 30th, 2025.

Some of the exclusive offerings Universal Orlando Seasonal, Power, Preferred and Premier Passholders can enjoy during Passholder Appreciation Days include: Celebrate 10 years of UOAP complimentary magnets with the Passholder-selected anniversary edition, available in August, followed by a second exclusive magnet giveaway in September.



Special discounts on Universal Express Passes, Mobile Food and Drink Orders, Universal’s Great Movie Escape, Universal Volcano Bay Cabanas and Premium Seating, food and beverage, merchandise and more.

The UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon will offer extended hours, remaining open from park open to park close.

Passholder exclusive merchandise available for purchase at the UOAP Lounge and The Tonight Shop, including Adult Tee Shirts, Adult Jackets, Stainless Drinkware and more.

An exclusive Coca-Cola Freestyle Souvenir Cup available for purchase at the UOAP lounge in Islands of Adventure, Coca-Cola Refresh Lounge in Universal Studios Florida, and Coca-Cola Icon in Universal CityWalk, along with other locations across the destination.

Limited-time menu offerings throughout the destination, including: Universal Islands of Adventure: Storm Chaser and Cucumber Collins at Backwater Bar and Smoked Brisket Burger at Captain America Diner Universal Studios Florida: Florida Tea and Fried Pickles at Finnegan’s Bar and Grill Universal CityWalk: Cookie Butter Donut at Voodoo Doughnut, Tlayuda at Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food, Cowboy Candy Chicken Sandwich at NBC Sports Grill & Brew, Pasta al Limone at Vivo Italian Kitchen, and Peach for the Stars at Rising Star

Passholders can also enjoy an exclusive upstairs dining space and menu items at Lombard’s Seafood Grille in Universal Studios Florida, and an exclusive beverage menu item at Universal’s Great Movie Escape in Universal CityWalk.

The fan-favorite Passholder Nights event

The event will feature special offerings like Bandeira Pizza at Louie’s Italian Restaurant, character meet and greets, and a Passholder Nights button giveaway.

Universal Orlando hotels are also showing Passholders the love with exclusive menu items to enjoy throughout select dining locations like Strong Water Tavern at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort.

Passholders can also save up to 40% on select rooms at select Universal Orlando hotels.

For more information on this year’s Passholder Appreciation Days and additional Passholder benefits, visit UniversalOrlando.com

