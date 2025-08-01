One of "The Bad Guys" Arrives at Universal Orlando Just In Time for New Sequel
The new character is set to appear in, appropriately enough, DreamWorks Land.
A perfect addition for DreamWorks Land at Universal Studios Florida, a new character has debuted at the park, coinciding with the release of the sequel to his hit film.
What’s Happening:
- A new character has arrived at the Universal Orlando Resort, and it’s just in time for the debut of the movie that he is the star of in theaters everywhere.
- Guests visiting Universal Studios Florida can now head over to DreamWorks Land and meet and greet with Mr. Wolf, star of the hit animated film, The Bad Guys, and The Bad Guys 2, which arrives in theaters today, August 1st.
- Moe Wolf, better known as Mr. Wolf (voiced by Sam Rockwell in the movies) is the leader of the Bad Guys gang, and is a gray wolf whose charm is as smooth as his pickpocket skills. Always ready with a plan and the criminal expertise to pull it off, Wolf's world is turned upside down when he realizes that doing good is more rewarding than the most prosperous heist. That was the case for the first film, anyway.
- Now, in its sequel, he and the rest of his crew - Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantula - are trying very hard to be good. However, they soon find themselves hijacked into a high-stakes heist that's masterminded by a new team of delinquents they never saw coming -- the Bad Girls.
- As part of the fun of the release of the new film, those visiting Universal Studios Florida can meet with Mr. Wolf at select times daily, so be sure to check on your arrival.
- DreamWorks Land is the home of many different characters from the worlds of the DreamWorks animated library - including Shrek, Trolls, Kung Fu Panda, Gabby’s Dollhouse, and more.
- Mr. Wolf will be joining some of these characters, making appearances in the DreamWorks character zone, near the entrance of the land which is near the the Animal Actors show and the E.T. Adventure.
