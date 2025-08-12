Splash Under the Stars as Volcano Bay Nights Returns to Universal Orlando This Fall

The after-hours event will take place on Friday nights this September and October.

Volcano Bay Nights, the first-ever after hours event for the Universal Orlando water park, are returning on select dates this fall.

What’s Happening:

Universal Volcano Bay Nights

If you weren’t able to attend the event, you now have another chance, as it will be returning on select dates this September and October.

In fact, the event will be held every Friday during those months, on September 5, 12, 19, 26 and October 3, 10, 17, 24, 31.

During the limited-capacity event, attendees can enjoy popular water attractions under the moonlight, along with live entertainment, meet and greets with DreamWorks characters, complimentary island treats, and a variety of activities in a vibrant tropical setting.

Some of the characters you might be able to meet at Volcano Bay Nights include Shrek, Fiona, Puss in Boots, and Kitty Soft Paws, as well as King Julien and Alex from Madagascar , along with Poppy, Branch, and Guy Diamond from Trolls .

, along with Poppy, Branch, and Guy Diamond from . Enjoy complimentary snacks while relaxing on the sandy beaches, with choices like Spicy Island Shrimp and Cheesy Cliffside Seashell Pasta.

Tickets are not yet available for the return of the event, but its initial run had them retailing for $99.00 plus tax per person, with parking included for the event.

Attendees are welcome to arrive as early as 4:00 p.m. to explore the park before the exclusive event starts at 7 p.m.

Universal Orlando Passholders are eligible for a 10% discount on the ticket price when presenting a valid Annual or Seasonal Pass along with a valid photo ID.

​​

ByeBye TapuTapu:

Some of these events (namely the ones in October) will take place after a significant change has been made to the park – the removal of the TapuTapu wristbands

Beginning October 1st, 2025, the TapuTapu wearable and virtual line will be a thing of the past, as guests will now utilize regular standby queues for all attractions.

No word was given on how or if the interactive TapuTapu elements around the park will continue.

In other Volcano Bay news, the park will be closed for a lengthy seasonal closure starting on October 26th, 2026, with a current planned reopening on or before March 24th, 2027.